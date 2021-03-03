NEW YORK and DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visual-AI leader, VISUA, today announces the completion of the integration of its recently released Holographic Authentication Engine into De La Rue's new DLR Validate™ solution. This marks the culmination of a twelve month collaboration to develop a highly-accurate, automated method for scanning and visually authenticating De La Rue's range of quality holographic security labels.
Holographic Labels have become one of the most popular and secure product authentication mechanisms in recent years, and today are ubiquitous among consumer products, tax stamps, and electronic components, among many others. But as consumer trust in hologram labels has grown, it has led bad actors to counterfeit these too.
VISUA's Holographic Authentication Engine delivers highly-reliable, instant validation. This makes it simple and intuitive to use by anyone, at any point in the supply chain. It can also be delivered anywhere within VISUA's Deploy-Anywhere framework, allowing it to be deployed in the cloud, On-Premise or On-Device. The latter being especially important where visual product authentication is required in remote areas with no access to wireless communications.
This collaboration follows exhaustive investigations and tests of multiple Visual-AI/Computer Vision solutions by De La Rue, whose findings were that VISUA was the only company with the technology and capabilities to deliver the functionality, accuracy and reliability required to meet their needs, both today and in the future. This is thanks to VISUA's range of Visual-AI technologies, including its Logo Detection, Text Detection, and Custom Object Detection engines, that can help enhance De La Rue's authentication offerings in the future.
About DLR Validate™
De La Rue, a world leader in the supply of modular software solutions, physical security labels and documents for a wide variety of commercial and government applications, will integrate VISUA's technology within De La Rue's Traceology® product authentication app to provide an extra layer of confidence in hologram verification for its PURE™ and IZON® holographic labels. This new solution, called DLR Validate™, will provide a smartphone enabled hologram validation solution to customers across the globe.
Commenting on this release, Luca Boschin, CEO and Co-Founder of VISUA said, "The partnership with De La Rue represents an exciting new chapter for VISUA and a confirmation of the positive impact that Visual-AI can deliver. De La Rue are placing the power of Visual-AI into the hands of key individuals throughout the genuine supply chain. This will make it harder for counterfeiters and safer for consumers. It will help defund crime and terrorist organisations, and create jobs and opportunities within legitimate industries."
Julian Payne, Product Director, Authentication of De La Rue said, "Working with brands to protect their revenues and reputations, De La Rue understands that the combination of highly secure, government-grade holography and modular software is core to a modern brand protection program. Creating a very robust mobile solution that verifies the hologram itself was a logical next step and VISUA and De La Rue have worked in close partnership to bring this breakthrough to the market."
About VISUA
VISUA boasts best-in-class Visual-AI that powers the world's leading brand protection, authentication and monitoring platforms. VISUA delivers technologies such as logo/mark detection, text detection, object & scene detection and visual search, that are used by world leading companies for applications as varied as holographic authentication and counterfeit product detection, to sports sponsorship monitoring, brand monitoring, and phishing detection. Its Visual-AI technology is proven to deliver the highest precision with instant learning, at unlimited scale, and is adaptable for any use case. VISUA believes in People-First AI, they see a world where Visual-AI will lift humanity out of the mundane, empowering a society that focuses more on creativity and collaboration and less on binary tasks, and empowering services and solutions that humans alone simply can't deliver.
About De La Rue Authentication
Safeguarding revenue and reputations demands authentication and traceability solutions that are robust, adaptable and can be quickly deployed. De La Rue provides comprehensive modular software solutions, physical security labels and documents for a wide variety of commercial and government applications.
With over 200 years' experience, De La Rue helps to protect against counterfeit and illicit trade, securing revenue and safeguarding reputation.
