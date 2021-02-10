NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visual-AI leader, VISUA, has launched a new way to integrate its suite of Visual-AI tools into any software or platforms, with its new On-Premise offering. First-to-market with this vital new offering, it is a significant alternative to the API-based SaaS solution in Visual-AI.
VISUA's traditional SaaS based solutions require data to be passed back to an external server for processing. For many companies this is ideal, leveraging on the many inherent benefits of SaaS: zero cost of entry, immediate roll-out, zero hardware to maintain. However, VISUA noted that the SaaS/API model presented numerous challenges to larger organisations and specifically those with concerns over corporate compliance and privacy.
Following significant development and its first successful implementation with a world-leading cyber-security provider, specifically involved in phishing detection, VISUA can now offer the On-Premise option to any companies that may benefit from it.
On Premise provides advantages in the following areas:
Privacy & Compliance
From cyber-security to product authentication and banking, privacy and compliance restrictions may mean that data cannot leave the company network. On-Premise allows data to be processed within the network, thereby safeguarding the data itself and the insights derived from it.
Speed & Bandwidth
Some use cases require extremely low-latency responses, while others are dealing with massive volumes of data. In these cases it may be more practical to implement on-premise for greatly increased speed and reduced bandwidth.
Flexibility
VISUA noted the dynamic nature of some customers' usage. Some periods required very high levels of processing followed by periods of lower activity. On-Premise provides total flexibility to manage demand and usage as required, even beyond the very flexible SaaS usage contracts available.
Cost
Companies with consistently high visual processing requirements, and the ability to manage the infrastructure to run the Visual-AI engine locally, may benefit from lower costs offered by On-Premise.
Deploy-Anywhere
VISUA's On-Premise solution has been developed to be extremely simple to implement as it was developed to be 'Deploy-Anywhere' compliant. That makes it infrastructure and server agnostic, for maximum flexibility and cost-control.
Commenting on this release, Alessandro Prest, CTO and Co-Founder of VISUA said, "The need, and applications, for Visual-AI is expanding at exponential rates, however so too were the requirements from those companies wanting it. This is a natural, but major, leap forwards, allowing us to deliver our trusted and innovative technology wherever clients want it."
Declan McGonigle, VP of Sales & Marketing of VISUA adds, "We spoke with a number of companies who wanted to benefit from the capabilities of Visual-AI in their business or their own offering to their clients. Some had even tried to build their own engines using variously available technologies, but they could not meet the accuracy or scale provided by VISUA. Despite this they were prohibited from using any form of SaaS solution. In other cases the companies could not build a profitable offering using our SaaS solution because their processing needs were so high.
Declan concludes, "On-Premise solves both these problems with a solution that processes all data locally but is as accurate and scalable as it's SaaS-based sister, and allows them to run any amount of data for a more easily managed cost."
About VISUA
VISUA boasts best-in-class Visual-AI that powers the world's leading brand protection, authentication and monitoring platforms. VISUA delivers solutions ranging from logo/mark detection and counterfeit product detection to holographic authentication and ad detection. Its Visual-AI technology is proven to deliver the highest precision with instant learning, at unlimited scale, and is adaptable for any use case. VISUA believes in People-First AI, they see a world where Visual-AI will lift humanity out of the mundane, empowering a society that focuses more on creativity and collaboration and less on binary tasks, and empowering services and solutions that humans alone simply can't deliver.
