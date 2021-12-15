NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Dublin, Ireland and New York-based Visual-AI company, VISUA, is delighted to announce its membership into the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA). Through its membership VISUA hopes to further the use of computer vision technologies in cyber defense initiatives used to detect and block the growing trend in the use of visual attack vectors by bad actors in phishing attacks.
Further, VISUA will work to integrate key initiatives launched by the OCA in the form of its STIX-Shifter and PACE (Posture Attribute Collection and Evaluation) initiatives.
In late 2020 VISUA launched its Visual Phishing Detection stack, which is already being successfully deployed by leading cybersecurity companies at scale. VISUA is now in the planning processes to introduce a new project through the OCA that will allow participating companies to implement visual threat hunting into their detection stacks, adding key visual signals into their threat analysis tools.
Commenting on the partnership VISUA, co-founder and CTO, Alessandro Prest said:
"VISUA joined the OCA specifically because we saw the valuable work the member companies were doing to not only find new and innovative ways to detect compromises and behaviours, but also to communicate threat intelligence in a more cohesive and open way. This kind of work is very exciting to us as we bring new technology discussions to the world of cybersecurity and begin to integrate the wonderful innovations developed and ratified by OASIS members."
Declan McGonigle, VP of Sales and Marketing, adds:
"We are relatively new to the world of cybersecurity and so we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's leading companies in this space, to learn directly what is important to them in identifying indicators of behaviours that carry the highest risks to organisations. We know that phishing attacks reached record highs in Q3 2021 (according to APWG) and today ninety percent plus of compromises start as phishing attacks. Meanwhile, brand spoofing attacks have more than doubled since late 2019 to September 2021. Computer vision is key to identifying and blocking these types of threats and we look forward to working with OCA members to drive the effective use of these technologies in the future."
"The OCA is pleased to welcome VISUA as our newest member," said Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open. "VISUA's expertise in computer vision adds an important component to the OCA ecosystem. We look forward to having them involved in the PACE initiative, which was recently contributed to the OCA by the US National Security Agency (NSA)."
About VISUA
VISUA boasts best-in-class Visual-AI that powers the world's leading brand protection, authentication and monitoring platforms. VISUA delivers technologies such as logo/mark detection, text detection, object & scene detection and visual search, that are used by world leading companies for applications as varied as holographic authentication and counterfeit product detection, to sports sponsorship monitoring, brand monitoring, and phishing detection. Its Visual-AI technology is proven to deliver the highest precision with instant learning, at unlimited scale, and is adaptable for any use case. VISUA believes in People-First AI, they see a world where Visual-AI will lift humanity out of the mundane, empowering a society that focuses more on creativity and collaboration and less on binary tasks, and empowering services and solutions that humans alone simply can't deliver.
About the Open Cybersecurity Alliance
The Open Cybersecurity Alliance brings together vendors and end-users to create an open cybersecurity ecosystem where products can freely exchange information, insights, analytics, and orchestrated response. OCA supports commonly developed code and tooling and the use of mutually agreed upon technologies, data standards, and procedures. The OCA is governed under the auspices of OASIS Open, which offers projects a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement.
