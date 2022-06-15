New Brand Reflects Company's Expanded Visual Media Product Offerings, Positioning as a Technology Company, and Launch of Groundbreaking New Product
CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LCP Media, formerly known as LCP360, announced today a corporate rebrand to reflect the transformation to a technology-based visual media company with an expanded array of innovative product offerings combined with top-notch customer service.
The new brand extends to the renaming and repositioning of the Panoskin platform to TourBuilder by LCP Media, the real estate industry's agile hub for creation, organization, storage, management, and performance-tracking of digital and visual marketing assets - from one unit to an entire community.
TourBuilder by LCP Media includes the following:
- TourBuilder Go: NEW! the multifamily industry's first unit-level, self-shot walkthrough virtual tour solution
- TourBuilder Pro: professional virtual tour product formerly known as Panoskin
- TourBuilder Insights: comprehensive analytics and reporting dashboard
- LCP Connect: real-time meeting tool with video and audio capabilities
"As we enter our second decade of business, this new brand represents our creative spirit and forward-thinking. We strive to create unreal experiences for our customers. We innovate for our clients so they can captivate theirs," said Wojciech Kalembasa, LCP Media's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Since its founding 11 years ago by Wojciech and Tom Kalembasa, LCP Media has produced over 25,000 professional photo shoots and 5,000 virtual tours for leading real estate companies like Greystar, Lincoln Property Company, and Cushman & Wakefield, among many others. LCP Media's product offerings include visually-immersive 3D renderings, professional photography, virtual tours, floor plans, and virtual staging.
"At Greystar, we go through a comprehensive process to identify our preferred partners. We admire LCP Media's commitment to innovation and dedication to customer success. Their visual media products are exceptional, and we're delighted to have had them as a preferred partner for many years," said Greg Benson, Managing Director, Marketing Operations at Greystar.
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixel) is a national visual media and technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, site maps, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled class technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.
Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
