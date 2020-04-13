SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, has launched its "SeeSo" website on April 13, a mobile eye tracking and gaze analytic SDK that allows developers to know where users are looking and their concentration.
SeeSo website is an SDK management all-in-one platform for app developers, providing services such as SeeSo licensing, SDK usage management, payment, development guide documents, and customer support.
Individual developers can develop apps with eye tracking capabilities without expensive initial costs, and enterprise developers can test the marketability by implementing prototypes or beta apps before entering the full service. All users can easily create an account with Gmail or Github, and by providing up to 10,000 sessions per month for free as a basic plan, the barriers to eye tracking has been lowered so that it can be applied to various apps.
SeeSo amid this crisis can be applied to check attendance in remote classes, confirm students' class concentration, validate the review and monitor the access to important documents, test user experience (UX) remotely, and data-based customized product recommendation services
"We recently wanted to give agency to those who are anxious about the COVID-19. The increasing remote nature of daily life and the issues that arise because of it, has many asking us about eye tracking technology. We plan to continue commercialization so that the barrier to entry can be lowered for everyone to have access," said Suk Yun-Chan, CEO of Visual Camp.
Last month, VisualCamp launched the SeeSo Web Analysis app, which analyzes users' eye movements while browsing a website for free. Through the app, user can see how their eyes are moving in real time and quantifiably understand how the website works from a UX standpoint.
For more detailed information on SeeSo website, visit https://seeso.io/#/.
