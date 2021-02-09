TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisualVault has announced the release of Version 5 of its process-rich content management platform. Version 5 is the most significant release in the history of the platform and is the manifestation of the VisualVault commitment to deliver a product that is at the leading edge of the ECM market. Version 5 represents a modernized platform that establishes a clear path forward for dramatic VisualVault and partner growth.
The Version 5 release encompasses a breadth of upgrades across functionality, user experience and cyber security. Among the most noteworthy components of this software release are updates around Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Building upon VisualVault's historically-strong analytics capabilities, Version 5 delivers increasingly sophisticated and valuable predictive data associated with the high-value, high-volume data sets that customers house within the VisualVault platform. The new Version 5 algorithms deliver an increasingly refined and accurate set of predictive analytics that promise extraordinary insight and business value.
"This is a major release for VisualVault customers. There are many components of the platform that have been upgraded significantly. But the exciting news is that v5 represents tangible new business value for our clients. There are features and tools here that will translate very directly into insight and perspective on their everyday operations and strategic decision-making." Said Tod Olsen, Chief Technical Officer of VisualVault.
A long-standing strong suit of VisualVault has also been dramatically advanced in the Version 5 release. Architected as a robust business process automation tool, VisualVault has always possessed a full toolkit of workflow automation features and technologies. With Version 5, this strong suit has been further enhanced with an upgraded graphical workflow design tool. Representative of VisualVault's trend toward user-friendly, low-code applications, this simple, intuitive workflow design tool upgrade will be invaluable in enabling client organizations to accelerate new initiatives and accelerate the ROI on their investment in the platform.
Beyond a host of feature upgrades and the introduction of new tools, Version 5 is also defined by a new, modern graphic interface and an intelligent form viewer that represents a dramatic leap forward in reducing load and save times. And VisualVault continues to build upon its identity as an open, modern platform by enabling more and increasingly simple integrations with Office 365 and many other content and productivity tools.
Avner Schneur, CEO of VisualVault adds, "I'm really delighted by the leaps forward we have made in terms of both new business wins as well as introducing these major upgrades in our platform – particularly as the market has struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic. While Covid-19 has created certain stumbling blocks, it's accelerating the business world's recognition that implementing advanced digital content management solutions across the enterprise is a necessity."
About VisualVault
VisualVault is a company and cloud-based, enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to efficiently process high-volume, high-value data and transactions. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable tools, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.
VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.
The platform is composed of five distinct components that are capable of addressing a broad range of information and process management challenges across industries. Collectively, these processes provide high-value solutions that some of the country's largest government agencies, healthcare providers and public corporations rely on for their successful daily operations. The five unique components are:
- Advanced Capture extracts important data from documents and files using Intelligent and Optical Character Recognition technologies (ICR/OCR)
- Document Analysis Engine processes and interprets vast volumes of data
- Intelligent Forms is an easily customized tool that captures, organizes and provides structure to important data
- Workflow Automation establishes an efficient and seamless flow of data, collecting reviews and approvals, as required
- Actionable Analytics present information and trends in an easily understood graphic interface, delivering invaluable visibility into operations
