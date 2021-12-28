ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital, the AI-powered software increasing productivity and improving patient health in hospital emergency rooms, today announces that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 report for controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. Successfully completing a SOC 2 Type 1 entails undergoing a robust audit overseen by an independent auditor that assesses a company's security and privacy processes.
"Privacy and the security of patients' healthcare information are critical components of patient care," said Akhil Sharma, Head of Security & Compliance at Vital. "Together with our HIPAA compliance, completing the SOC 2 Type 1 audit process is a testament of Vital's commitment to safeguarding customers' data."
Launched in 2019 and co-founded by the creator of Mint.com, Aaron Patzer, and Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory Healthcare, Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is now used in more than 80 hospitals across 15 healthcare systems nationwide, including CommonSpirit Health and Emory Healthcare. The service is on track to serve one million patients and caregivers by the end of this year.
Vital's Ongoing Commitment to Security & Patient Care
The Vital Security and Compliance team is committed to continual iteration, maturation, and improvement of its information security program. The company will continue to seek industry-recognized security and privacy third-party certifications and attestations. The company's priorities for 2022 include the HITRUST certification and the SOC 2 Type 2 report.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to coordinate care and prioritize patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department and inpatient visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
About SOC 2 Audit
To complete a SOC 2 audit, companies are required to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 audits ensure that processes address 5 trust service principles: security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. Learn more on the AICPA website.
