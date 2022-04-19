Vital Integrators, a Louisiana based IT and Cyber Security firm announced today it has received the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ from CompTIA, the non-profit association for world's information technology (IT) industry. Earning this gives validation that Vital Integrators uses industry accepted security best practices.
LAFAYETTE, La., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital Integrators, a Louisiana based IT and Cyber Security firm announced today it has received the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ from CompTIA, the non-profit association for world's information technology (IT) industry.
The CompTIA Security Trustmark+ validates that Vital Integrators uses the security processes identified by the IT industry as generally accepted best practices and has been evaluated by an independent third-party assessor as meeting the criteria established by the CompTIA Security Trustmark+. Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ is a comprehensive review of the security posture of any IT business, applicable across multiple industries and compliance regulations.
"The CompTIA Security Trustmark+ signifies that Vital Integrators adheres to our industry's highest standards for security practices and business processes in critical components of identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery as related to data security," said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. "Earning the Security Trustmark+ demonstrates a true commitment to address the challenges of security compliance facing our industry today."
"Our team is proud to be one of only 39 other companies in the United States and the only company in Louisiana to achieve this certification" says Paul Mancuso, President and CEO of Vital Integrators. "We are continuing to add value to our customers and our community by demonstrating we are the market leader to partner with to secure your businesses. As Cyber Crime continues to rise, we are committed to being a leader in our community and a strong advocate for our clients. We know our clients trust us and this is validation that not only do we keep them as secure as possible, but we also practice what we preach."
To earn the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ Vital Integrators successfully passed an independent assessment of their security policies, capabilities, practices, and processes against industry best practices in areas such as:
- Security technologies, including firewalls, anti-Virus/ malware/ spyware and intrusion detection
- Vulnerability assessment detection
- Data encryption
- Technical employee knowledge/expertise
- Security clearances and background checks
- Physical and hardware security
- Permissions, passwords and other security requirements
For more information on the CompTIA Security Trustmark visit https://connect.comptia.org/membership/corporate/comptia-trustmarks/directory/companyinfo/1022535
About Vital Integrators Vital Integrators is owned by Paul Mancuso and Brandi Gwin both from Lafayette, LA and actively involved in the community. We are a security first IT managed service provider as well as experts in Audio, Video, and Lighting design and implementation. Our team uses a proven system that we have refined to make you as secure as possible, while still being user friendly for your staff.
What really sets Vital apart? We are one of under 40 companies in the United States to have earned the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ and the only company in the state of Louisiana to have received this certification. From network security services, compliance, and risk mitigation, we are leaders at security. If you want peace of mind knowing you are protected, we are here to help solve your problems. Let our experienced team take the stress and sleepless nights away from your staff. Instead, let them focus on what they are good at, while we focus on what we do best.
