NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency Partner. Vitech is the provider of V3locity™, a cloud-based software offering for insurance, retirement and investment administration.
The AWS Competency Partner designation recognizes V3locity's powerful cloud-native architecture, extensive functional capabilities, and track record of successful implementations at leading organizations around the world. It also acknowledges the skills and expertise of Vitech's AWS technologists and architects.
"We are thrilled by this prestigious recognition," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "Our partnership with AWS allows us to even more effectively help our clients revolutionize their market offerings, customer service capabilities and operational effectiveness."
V3locity is a cloud-based solution with extensive, industry-specific administration capabilities and powerful, transformative customer service features. Leading retirement, insurance and investment organizations use V3locity to lower operating costs, expand administrative capabilities and deliver an effortless customer experience to their clientele.
"Vitech's V3locity addresses the critical requirement in our Voluntary Benefits group in a highly flexible, scalable, and low-maintenance fashion," said Paul Virtell, VP, Product Management, Prudential Group Insurance.
To learn more about V3locity, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com/v3locity.
About Vitech®
Vitech Systems Group is a leading provider of administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.