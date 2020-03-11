NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-based administrative software, announced today that it has signed a long-term lease for 60,000 square feet of office space across three full floors at 401 Park Avenue South in "Silicon Alley" in Manhattan. With this deal, Vitech expands its headquarters space and staffing capacity by a full 50%, adding 20,000 square feet of net space.
This major expansion is essential in accommodating Vitech's continued growth while allowing the firm to benefit from the vibrant and diverse regional talent pool.
"We are thrilled by the rapidly growing demand for our software and are happy to be expanding our headquarters in one of the greatest cities in the world," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "This new space in 'Silicon Alley' gives us significant growth capacity along with notable recruiting and retention advantages."
The deal was arranged by the commercial real estate broker, Lee & Associates NYC. Executive Managing Director and Principal, Dennis Someck, and Senior Managing Director and Principal, Justin Myers, represented Vitech in the deal.
About Vitech®
Vitech Systems Group is a leading provider of cloud-based administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech is a firm of over 1,200 employees with clients and employees around the world. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.