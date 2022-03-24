AIOps pioneer drives vision for the future of operational performance by accelerating and automating resolution
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitria, a leader in providing operations teams with a unified, cross domain approach across the entire service delivery ecosystem to simplify operational complexity, today announced version 3.O of the VIA AIOps application, focused on enhanced AI and analytics to further accelerate issue detection and root cause identification. As part of this vision, the company is unveiling the results of its investment in key differentiators of VIA AIOps from other players in the AIOps market. This includes: out of the box deployment without any manual configurations, enhanced AI and analytics to further accelerate issue detection and root cause identification and the extended ability to combine human and artificial intelligence to achieve improved operational performance.
The future of AIOps is to enable fully autonomous networking and in turn VIA AIOps is the mission critical analytics engine driving cost out of the business 24x7. To best serve this accelerated evolution to autonomous networking, Vitria introduced Digital Fingerprinting to accelerate decision making on the next actions to take to address incidents. The feedback loop significantly reduces the effort and time required to improve the accuracy of machine learned algorithms and enable automation.
"We see AIOps moving towards more automation. VIA AIOps brings wide scope, cross domain observability that enables automation capabilities to mature," said Chris Menier, General Manger of VIA AIOps. "Because if you don't have observability across the entire ecosystem, you can't move automation forward."
Vitria's VIA AIOps is empowering customers to accelerate the adoption of AIOps. With out of the box algorithms, VIA AIOps delivers deduplication, alarm noise reduction and issue prioritization for all hosts, entities, or services in the operating environment. Beginning day one, customers improve fault management performance with no configuration required by the end user. VIA is delivering rapid value with 99% alarm noise
reduction out of the box.
"VIA AIOps' ability to understand the probable cause vs the symptom of the problem lies in VIA's functionality to onboard data quickly, enrich data in real time and correlate across various services and topologies of the ecosystem," said Vitria co-founder and CTO Dale Skeen. "VIA AIOps uses an ontological approach to obtain the context needed for more intelligent correlation that supports root cause identification as well as identification of the potentially impacted population," explains Skeen.
About VIA AIOps
VIA AIOps is a next generation AIOps application that enables intelligent automation across all layers of service delivery to improve the customer experience and optimize operations. VIA AIOps provides total ecosystem observability, and explanatory AI to increase confidence in automation. VIA AIOps delivers noise reduction, correlation and intelligent automation across operational silos to enhance customer experience and reduce operational cost by enabling more rapid issue detection, mitigation and resolution.
Media Contact
Debra von Schleicher, Vitria Technology, 1 6504608600, dschleicher@vitria.com
SOURCE Vitria Technology