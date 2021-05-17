MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitria today announced that it has partnered with Cisco to deliver cross-domain fault and performance management for complete, full-stack service assurance solutions on the Cisco Crosswork platform. VIA AIOps collects resource logs and assurance application events using Crosswork Data Gateway, correlates the data, and applies unsupervised machine learning to auto-discover key performance indicators for network products. Network operations engineers use VIA AIOps performance dashboards and fault identifiers to reduce time to identify incidents, know probable root cause and prescribe the right action for remediation.
Increasing Infrastructure Complexity and Scale
Digitization demands that service delivery infrastructure, platforms, and applications are scalable and extensible to support growing numbers of applications, services, and subscribers, especially in 5G and internet service provider environments. Managing such mass-scale infrastructure is complex. With the power of VIA's customer-centric view across mass-scale infrastructure provider domains, product quality issues are detected, probable root cause determined, and a dispatch sent to the appropriate resource with prescribed resolution, delivering a simplified experience to improve operational efficiency.
"We bring to market a comprehensive AIOps Application that helps service providers and enterprises accelerate their pace of innovation," said Chris Menier, GM, VIA AIOps. "Automating the incident lifecycle can maximize the customer experience while optimizing operations. VIA is the only AIOps application in the market that provides total ecosystem observability and explanatory analytics to assure the service experience."
VIA AIOps is added to Cisco's DevNet SolutionsPlus program so Cisco customers can buy VIA AIOps off Cisco's Global Price List for multi-vendor, multi-layer, cross-domain assurance solutions. VIA AIOPs will be offered bundled with existing Cisco solutions as motions driven by its sales teams. As part of the Cisco DevNet Solution Plus Partner Program, customers worldwide can now purchase VIA AI Ops solutions directly off Cisco's Global Price List and through approved Cisco partners.
The Power of a Service-Centric Approach to AIOps
Dynamic and programmable infrastructure, such as that needed in 5G deployments, generates heaps of operational data. This data describes infrastructure, application and network health and performance. With VIA AIOps, fault and performance data is contextualized with topology and service dependencies, customer behavior, experience markers, change management, and incident management tickets. The complexity of virtualized network elements and cloud-native applications makes it nearly impossible for humans to analyze the data and take action in order to meet stringent SLAs. Applying VIA AIOps addresses that challenge.
"Cisco is constantly improving and innovating our automation portfolio to help our customers simplify network operations, provide faster service delivery, and improve connected experiences," said Kevin Wollenweber, Vice President of Networking, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "Vitria VIA AIOps offers added insight for our customers as it collects network events using the Cisco Crosswork platform, and adds to Crosswork's service and resource assurance solutions with multi-vendor, multi-domain correlated performance and fault analysis across the assurance stack."
VIA AIOPS is a next generation AIOps application that enables intelligent automation across all layers of service delivery to improve the customer experience and optimize operations. VIA provides total ecosystem observability, and explanatory AI to increase confidence in automation. Delivering noise reduction, correlation, and intelligent automation across operational silos to enhance customer experience and reduce operational cost by enabling more rapid issue detection, mitigation and resolution.
To learn more Vitria's partnership with Cisco and VIA AIOps register here for our free Cisco Knowledge Network webinar "Boost operational efficiency with Vitria VIA AIOps for Cisco Network Automation", which airs May 18, 2021 at 8 am Pacific Time. You can also get more information by reading our Solutions Brief "Vitria VIA AIOps for Cisco Network Automation."
