AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 6, 2021, Vitu, an innovative electronic title and registration solutions technology company, today announced that it has acquired established Florida-based title and registration market leader, Jupiter Tag & Title Services, Inc. The collaboration of Vitu's technology with Jupiter Tag & Title's fifty-state titling expertise will provide expansive growth opportunities and offer significantly enhanced services to all of Vitu's dealer partners throughout the nation. Jupiter Tag & Title Services will now operate under the Vitu name.
"Jupiter Tag has always sought to provide the highest level of customer service in the industry, which has translated into our business growing every year for the past 19 years," says Darla Cordo, Director of Operations — Southeast. "Vitu has been a client of ours and I have seen first-hand that same commitment to service and the benefits of their investment into technology, automation and efficiency to their customers. We are extremely excited to now be a part of Vitu, especially knowing that our customers will benefit from having access to Vitu's broad platform and enhanced services."
In the coming months, Vitu will seek to expand its relationship with Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and leverage Electronic Filing System (EFS) domain expertise in launching its modern and streamlined Vitu platform for Florida automotive dealerships, allowing for electronic completion and submission of title and registration to work directly with the state.
"Jupiter Tag & Title Services, Inc. has a tremendous reputation and extensive domain expertise for processing titles and registrations throughout the country," says Joe Nemelka, Chief Operations Officer. "We saw this as a perfect opportunity to take an already well-established team and leverage the automation and efficiency of the Vitu platform in servicing their customers while expanding our capacity to provide exceptional service to all our customers nationwide."
Vitu's local Florida-based staff will continue to operate out of its two offices in Jupiter and Trenton.
Vitu provides innovative, cutting-edge services to the motor vehicle industry. Our namesake solution manages titling and registration transactions in all 50 states and across multiple locations — all on one platform. With the mission of expanding and automating Vehicle-to-Government (V2Gov) transactions, the Vitu platform is reimagining how drivers, businesses and governments interact with vehicles. In addition to the revolutionary Vitu solution, our products include DMVdesk, California's No. 1 ERT provider in terms of the number of new car dealers, Vitu Driver, which provides automatic and flexible registration renewals for consumers in California, and the Registration Management Professional (RMP) program that trains new and experienced dealership personnel. Vitu has offices in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
