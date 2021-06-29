NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based women's health provider, Viva Eve, is setting a new standard for women's health, starting with the patient experience. As such, Viva Eve launched their new branding, including a redesigned logo, website and color palette to create a welcoming, educational space for their patients.
"Viva Eve was born out of one simple belief: that there has to be a better way to approach women's healthcare," says CEO and Co-Founder Dr. James A. Gohar. "A woman's healthcare journey today is fragmented, disjointed—rushed doctors, multiple visits to different specialists and offices, and a lack of education on her options are unfortunately all too common."
With the vision of bringing women the expert in-depth care they need and the personalized experience they deserve, Viva Eve set out to create a better way forward. The result? A health destination offering integrated specialty care for women—from obstetrics and gynecologic services to fibroid treatments—under one warm and welcoming roof.
Starting with their website, Viva Eve set out with the goal to create a more cohesive experience, offering education, empowerment, and transparency across their services. Designed to make the website journey more seamless, their site bridges the gap between patient and provider, offering an exciting entry point for truly personalized gynecologic care.
From navigating services, to browsing their expertly written clinical content, women can learn about gynecologic, obstetrics, and fibroid topics that are treatable in-house. Once evaluated, Viva Eve's multidisciplinary experts present patients with multiple treatment options and perspectives on treatment.
The Viva Eve team, which includes highly trained obstetrician/gynecologists and interventional radiologists, specializes in the lifelong health of every woman, offering personalized care in all areas of women's health. Patient visits include:
- Longer in-depth appointments - last longer than the typical doctor's visit, with a Customized Treatment Plan
- Advanced technology - Anatomical screens for 1:1 education; 4D-ultrasounds to monitor fibroids and pregnancy
- Top-rated staff - Hospitality-trained staff help with insurance, future appointments, and everything in-between
- Convenience - 1 hub for lab work, doctors, ultrasounds and an accredited surgical center
- Diverse providers and staff - over 10 languages spoken and 26 countries of origin
Whether a patient is in need of an annual checkup, family planning, or advanced fibroid surgery, she has help in navigating her health journey. "Women deserve warmth, empathy, and comfort from their doctor, along with expert medical care," says Co-Founder and President Nehal Farouky. "At Viva Eve, patients get exactly that."
The new website is now live. Viva Eve has two locations in Queens, NY with plans to expand later this year to Manhattan.
For more information, visit www.vivaeve.com.
SOURCE Viva Eve