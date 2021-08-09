SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vivensity announced the release of its CASEL-aligned SEL curriculum (for Social Emotional Learning) with interactive and engaging activities for students built with the CurrikiStudio platform. Vivensity's mission is to provide the next generation of teenagers with the life skills they need to live a balanced and meaningful life. By utilizing CurrikiStudio, the world's first free and open interactive learning content development technology, Vivensity has been able to create and launch its digital learning platform with greater efficiency and impact.
Vivensity aims to empower students with the skills they need to be successful socially, emotionally and academically. Their "imSparked©" program provides middle and high school students with important skills, for improved self awareness, relationship abilities, and decision making. It also helps teens find timely solutions to their daily challenges, get energized, and connect with their peers, family and community.
By utilizing Curriki Studio, Vivensity was able to enhance their educational offering by integrating their SEL program with Google Classroom and Canvas, and by adding a curriculum for parents and teachers, all within the span of 3 months.
"CurrikiStudio helped us enhance our student curriculum, add teacher and parent content, and speed up our time to market while cutting our development cost by 50%. Shortly after, we became recognized as a "Top 10" EdTech Solution for K-12, by StartED," says Preeti Shrikhande, Founder & CEO.
CurrikiStudio is designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. The content-authoring technology solution allows organizations to build, deliver, and maintain interactive learning content. With the rapid development features of CurrikiStudio and its seamless integration with Google Classroom and Canvas, the most popular Learning Management Systems (LMS) in the K-12 market, partners like Vivensity can publish content seamlessly.
For teachers and school administrators, imSparked© provides a quick way to assess the health of their school with real-time dashboards and a comprehensive social emotional learning curriculum that is easy to facilitate in a variety of settings, including during class, advisory or even with after-school clubs & teams. This SEL program, built with the active involvement of teenagers, has two components: A web-app, with solutions for daily challenges, available 24/7, and a CASEL-aligned curriculum of interactive SEL mini-lessons, available in Google Classroom and Canvas. The app offers 300+ videos, and the curriculum includes 1000+ experiential activities.
Vivensity utilized "interactive books," a feature in the CurrikiStudio platform which allows the content to be very modular. With short, engaging mini-lessons and activities that can be facilitated by teachers of any subject, students learn more deeply through a process of introspection and self-reflection. Students can enjoy greater agency and motivation by choosing topics and video lessons that are highly relevant to their immediate needs.
Finally, CurrikiStudio is helping Vivensity take a big step forward by supporting their ability to pull in data from other domains, for an integrated presentation to their customers. This provides even greater convenience to teachers and administrators, since they can more easily access curriculum reports, integrated within a school classroom dashboard.
Vivensity on CurrikiStudio: https://vimeo.com/582759516/d87b3d4143
Vivensity Success Story: https://www.curriki.org/showcase/vivensity/
About Curriki http://www.curriki.org
Curriki is a non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared - for over a decade. In July 2020, launched its flagship product CurrikiStudio. CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open, interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. With turnkey authoring and publishing tools, Curriki enables educators and enterprises to create and manage dynamic learning experiences, without any coding knowledge required. We aim to make every aspect of the process simpler, faster, and affordable.
Try CurrikiStudio:
To leverage CurrikiStudio to scale and deliver their organization's curriculum experiences. The free content authoring tool provides over 50 mobile-first activities including interactive multimedia, images, games, virtual tours, and simulations, and one-click publishing to Learning Management Systems. To learn more about becoming a CurrikiStudio Showcase Partner, please submit an inquiry.
About Vivensity:
Vivensity is committed to empowering teenagers with the life skills they need to be successful socially, emotionally and academically. Vivensity's SEL program, imSparked©, is an engaging online curriculum and web application for middle and high school students that teaches life skills through metacognition and microlearning, with short, 5-10 minute activities. Students have 24x7 personalized access to learn and practice these skills, through a process of self-discovery and introspection. imSparked brings evidence-based, experiential activities, developed with positive psychology methods.To support a whole child approach, a co-learning curriculum is also available for teachers and parents. Contact Vivensity to empower your students with imSparked: http://www.vivensity.com
