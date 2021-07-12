DAYTON, Ohio, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivial is pleased to announce that it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for the second year in a row. This is the 21st consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power.
"We are honored to be recognized again as a top company to sell for especially during the past year when our team had to pivot due to the pandemic," said Mark Lane, Senior Vice President of Sales at Vivial. "At Vivial, we are dedicated to providing top-notch training program and best-in-class benefits to ensure our sales representatives are equipped for success."
Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says, "The companies who earned a spot on this year's list have truly world-class sales organizations," says Gschwandtner. "In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today's digital, remote selling environment."
To assemble this year's 50 Best list Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories:
- Compensation and benefits
- Sales culture
- Onboarding and sales enablement strategies
- Sales training and coaching
Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.
The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/35RmLi1.
About Vivial
Vivial is a digital marketing company that offers omni-channel solutions proven to connect brands of all sizes with potential customers, while engaging with current customers. Serving hundreds of thousands of local, national and enterprise customers through direct and indirect channels, Vivial helps businesses build, implement and optimize marketing programs to reach consumers quickly and effectively. Vivial works behind the scenes so that their clients can get back to running and growing their businesses successfully.
Vivial's success is highlighted by recognitions such as: "2020 BIG Innovation Award" Business Information Group, "Top 10 SEO Solution Providers," Marketing Tech Insights; "10 Best Marketing Solution," Industry Era; "30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies," Silicon Review; and numerous "Best Places to Work" awards from the American City Business Journals. Vivial is also a 2021 Best Place to Work-CertifiedTM company.
For more information, visit https://vivial.net.
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com/.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Jensen, Approach Marketing, +1 (773) 750-2569, elizabeth@approachmarketing.com
SOURCE Vivial