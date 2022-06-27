Vivid, the Integrated Software and Payments Leader Debuts New Cloud-Based Platform Delivering Flexibility, Unmatched Capability and Value to the Restaurant POS Market
SAUSALITO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivid, the software and integrated payments leader for the restaurant industry, today announced the launch of Vivid POS. Vivid POS is an iOS- and Android-based omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system, built by restaurateurs, for restaurants.
Scalable, flexible and highly customizable, Vivid integrates a powerful cloud-based software platform and POS hardware that supports today's varied restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments – empowering small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want.
Built with value in mind, Vivid supports both traditional and online restaurant operations, providing merchants with the flexibility to implement omnichannel sales approaches. Vivid facilitates online, mobile, and at-table smart phone ordering using QR codes and mobile menus. Vivid also supports self-order kiosks, and the company's platform enables cash discount and surcharge capabilities. What's more, the Vivid POS on-screen checkout process makes transactions quick and easy, empowering merchants to sell more with fewer clicks, and to train employees more quickly.
"Our goal is the challenge the industry's established players, and Vivid's flexible solution empowers restaurants to start small and scale, and to select the best-of-breed solution components that ideally suit their business," said Derek Henmi, Vivid Co-founder and CEO. "Our methodology for customer solution scoping and implementation is the industry's most cost- and resource-efficient approach, and we provide retailers with the customized solutions they need, not a 'canned' vendor solution. As such, we enable restaurants to scale as their business grows, and our solutions deliver value with every transaction."
The Vivid platform also helps drive front-of-the-house and marketing operations, with online reservation functionality and customer retention features, including gift card and loyalty program management capabilities. Vivid also supports back-of-house activities, with a comprehensive kitchen ticketing system and a third-party delivery app manager that enables restaurants to take orders from all popular meal delivery services and send them directly into their POS.
More About the Vivid Platform
All Vivid solutions are built on a state-of—the-art, and easy-to-use cloud software platform – an industry-leading solution – which integrates powerful POS and back office capabilities that enhance sales and profitable revenue. Vivid POS capabilities include:
- Omnicommerce – true omnichannel support, enabling restaurants to transact in brick-and-mortar settings, as well as in online and mobile, with support for gift cards and loyalty programs.
- Software Interoperability – featuring APIs to popular order management, accounting, payroll and scheduling systems – including Chowly, Shopify and Door Dash Drive — as well as reservation systems, marketing platforms and more, Vivid does it all to ensure maximum accounting and operations flexibility for merchants.
- Security – Vivid is PCI level 1 certified and PA-DSS validated, leverages a secure network implementation, and is built to protect sensitive cardholder data.
- Streamlined Ordering and Checkout – support for QR code ordering, mobile orders, and payments. Checkout functionality includes online/offline capabilities.
- Online and Offline Payments – customers can place orders and pay online, and Vivid also offers support for offline payments, for times when power and/or internet are not available.
- Quick Employee Training & Ramp-Up – ease-of-use built into the Vivid platform means that companies can achieve fast time-to-revenue and expedite employee productivity.
- Reporting & Analytics Functionality – live, cloud-based reporting delivers data-driven insights from every transaction, including product and card reports, as well as market analytics. Oversight comes via daily reports, delivered directly to the merchant/owner's inbox.
- Revenue Overview – offering restaurateurs valuable insights into revenue from each service area, including dine-in, takeout, and delivery, so that restaurant operators can generate valuable, actionable data from sales reports.
- Smart Job Allocations – merchants can assign multiple roles to a single employee, and even set different hourly rates for different tasks, which also makes running payroll easier and more streamlined.
Vivid has also curated a suite of hardware solutions that covers a broad range of restaurant needs, ranging from the smallest credit card smart terminals, to systems that integrate tablet computers, self-order kiosks and more that support EMV payments and omnichannel commerce. The company also offers hardware peripherals like cash drawers and receipt printers, for a comprehensive, one-vendor solution that enables merchants to pick and choose the products that meet their unique performance needs and budget. Key hardware partners include AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment (AMP), Inc., and Poynt.
About Vivid
Vivid is the leader in integrated software and payments technology for the restaurant industry and small businesses. The company's flagship product, Vivid POS, is an iOS- and Android-based omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system that integrates a powerful software platform and POS hardware to support a range of restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments. The scalable, flexible and highly customizable Vivid solution – built by restaurateurs, for restaurants – empowers small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want. Vivid is privately held and headquartered in Sausalito, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.hellovivid.com or view the company's profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
Derek Henmi, Vivid, 1 415-717-2046, derek@hellovivid.com
SOURCE Vivid