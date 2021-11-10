ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivo, an Atlanta-based company focused on senior fitness, has been selected for the 2021 Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. The business accelerator focuses on innovation and human longevity.
Vivo is one of 10 companies invited to join the Techstars "Future of Longevity" Accelerator, Class of 2021.
The highly selective accelerator has emerged as the premier ecosystem for supporting early-stage innovation in the category, focusing on the needs of older adults and their caregivers. Run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates to advance social progress in the United States, the accelerator program themes include aging in place, caregiver support, care coordination, financial wellness, preventive health, and social engagement.
"Being lauded as one of the 10 most promising startups in the longevity category, among the hundreds of applicants and thousands of startups reviewed, is truly an honor," said Eric Levitan, Vivo founder. "Vivo's scientific approach and focus on improving health outcomes has proven to have a significant impact on quality of life, preventing falls, and disease management, all of which are crucial to maintaining independence with age."
Pivotal Ventures views innovation that addresses unpaid caregiving as a huge market opportunity, particularly during a time when isolation, financial security, and care navigation have an outsized impact on seniors and caregivers. Pivotal's goal for this accelerator is to advance solutions empowering older adults to live with greater well-being and dignity, while alleviating the pressures on the people who care for them.
Joining the accelerator allows Vivo to build strong relationships with thought leaders in the longevity space and leverage a mentor network of industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, investors and prospective partners. By the end of the program the companies will have engaged with over 100 mentors, formed deep relationships across the Techstars and Pivotal Ventures' global networks, further developed their product, business model and growth milestones, and mastered the ability to communicate their vision. The class will showcase their progress in a Demo Day the week of February 14, 2022.
About Vivo
Determined to assist his own aging parents, Atlanta-based entrepreneur Eric Levitan created Vivo - an online, live & interactive fitness program for adults 55 and older with a focus on increasing strength and function. Vivo uses assessments to measure progress, includes cognitive training, and creates community and social engagement that drive participation and retention. Delivered remotely for working out in the comfort of your own home, the program focuses on building strength while integrating stretching, balance, brain health and nutrition to prevent falls and the diseases of aging and promote independence. To learn more about Vivo, please visit http://www.teamvivo.com
