SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivre Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Vivre Real Estate, a firm all about enhancing home life, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Vivre Real Estate was founded by innovative, San Francisco-based real estate agent Danielle Lazier, who also founded one of the first real estate blogs in the country, SFHotlist.com. Almost 800 clients have relied on her market knowledge, expert counsel, and tech savvy, and she's achieved a high ratio of return and referral clientele. Lazier is always one step ahead of San Francisco's fast-paced market; her buyers are often given the first right of refusal on their desired listing, and her sellers have access to a pool of the most highly qualified individuals ready to buy. Lazier's latest venture, Vivre Real Estate, is dedicated to enhancing home life for San Francisco buyers and sellers and serves the entire Bay Area.
Partnering with Side will ensure Vivre Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Vivre Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Vivre Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"My partnership with Side empowers Vivre Real Estate to focus on the human element and provide our clients with the highest level of service," said Lazier. "We're able to combine the best of my established brand, Danielle Lazier + Associates, with technological and administrative efficiencies and an unmatched network of agents and resources. Especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, today's buyers and sellers want a seamless real estate experience rooted in the latest tech. They also want the patient, expert guidance of a trusted advisor as they navigate complex markets and deeply personal decisions. Partnering with Side means our clients at Vivre Real Estate don't have to choose — they get the best of both worlds."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Vivre Real Estate
Vivre Real Estate is all about enhancing home life. Since 2002, its agents have advised almost 800 Bay Area buyers and sellers during one of the most important financial and personal decisions of their lives: if, when, and how to buy or sell a property. Their signature consultancy is grounded in real-time market knowledge, defined by genuine connections, and underwritten by the latest tech. Along with a streamlined process, they offer authenticity, strategic thinking, and negotiation savvy. Vivre Real Estate is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit http://www.vivrerealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
