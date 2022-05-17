PreSales Leader Will Use Funding to Expand Industry's First Buyer Experience Platform
OAKLAND, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivun, a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software, today announced a $75M Series C round led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from new investor Tiger Global as well as full participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Accel, and Unusual Ventures. The funding will be used to expand Vivun's Buyer Experience platform, the first of its kind in the SalesTech industry.
Vivun has now raised $131M since its seed round in 2019 to achieve its mission to power incredible Buyer Experiences for every business to business (B2B) company. This mission has propelled Vivun into the top 1% of startups based on growth across all dimensions. In its most recent fiscal year, Vivun:
- Grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than 4x.
- Surpassed 100 employees by expanding its team more than 120%.
- Increased its customer count more than 160%, a base that includes high growth startups as well as publicly traded enterprises across hi-tech, telecom, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.
"Salesforce Ventures and new investor Tiger Global are the perfect partners for Vivun to accelerate our growth," said Vivun co-founder & CEO Matt Darrow. "With the additional funding, we intend to replicate our North American success across EMEA, while continuing to invest heavily in our core products and AI capabilities so that PreSales, Sales, Product, and other revenue-driving leaders have an unfair advantage at surpassing the expectations of their sales-proof buyers."
Buyer Experience is a new category of enterprise software that has emerged in response to the way B2B buyers enter into sales cycles. Buyers have become sales-proof. They no longer buy from salespeople themselves, trusting the relationship and the person to deliver the desired outcome. Instead, they demand value at every step, total transparency, and the ability to run the sales process their way. Many of them are digital-natives, and are used to getting everything they need via self-directed research and free trials. When they do engage with vendors, they want targeted conversations with product experts.
Unfortunately, companies continue to rely on outdated tactics that are increasingly ineffective: call recording, email sequencing, and poor resourcing of the supporting sales teams. As a result, buyers and sellers are drifting further apart.
In response, Vivun created the industry's first Buyer Experience (BX) platform, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies meet the demands of the sales-proof buyer from initial interest through evaluation, purchase decision, and ongoing expansion. Its flagship product, Hero, helps scale PreSales impact with buyers, deal strategy, and product-fit. Its second product, Eval, enables companies to partner with buyers in hands-on evaluations with transparency and trust. Additional products are also on the horizon.
"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Vivun as they create a suite of products designed to win over prospects and customers," said Paul Drews, Partner at Salesforce Ventures. "We're excited to see Vivun continue to deliver incredible experiences to B2B buyers through their growing platform."
"I've seen buyers change the way they engage with companies in the past several years, and that's why we chose Vivun to help us deliver new and incredible experiences that earn trust. Vivun's solution has had a meaningful impact on our ability to leverage and optimize our incredibly talented Snowflake resources to close business," said Tyler Marcoux, VP of Global Sales Engineering Strategy & Operations at Snowflake. "I can't imagine running a PreSales team without Vivun in my corner."
###
About Vivun
Vivun is a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software. Its AI-powered platform supports a family of products that enables B2B businesses to meet the demands of today's sales-proof buyer, differentiate from the competition, and accelerate revenue. With PreSales at the forefront of the buyer experience, companies can align Sales with Product, provide repeatable workflows for their solution experts, deliver on-demand product expertise, and win more deals with transparency and trust.
Leaders at Okta, Autodesk, Dell, Snowflake, Elastic, Fivetran, and Harness are powering incredible buyer experiences with Vivun. To learn more visit http://www.vivun.com.
Media Contact
Greg Howard
VP Marketing, Vivun
T – 510.289.8533
E – greg@vivun.com
Media Contact
Mark Karges, PressFriendly (on behalf of Vivun), 1 4407730988, mark@pressfriendly.com
SOURCE Vivun