IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos®, today announces details of its highly anticipated, first-ever 4K OLED TVs and premium immersive audio sound bar. Built for the consumer who demands nothing less than the best, the VIZIO OLED 4K HDR Smart TV--available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes--uses self-emitting pixels to offer absolute black levels, intense color, infinite contrast, and unrivaled viewing angles. Inside, VIZIO's IQ Ultra™ processor is engineered to handle the most demanding OLED picture quality requirements. A striking borderless 4mm-thin aesthetic matches the elegance of any space. The TV's luxurious design integrates perfectly with VIZIO's new Elevate™ Sound Bar, a 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® audio solution with revolutionary Adaptive Height Speakers, creating a seamless, premium home theater experience. Customers can experience this unique combination this fall.
"At VIZIO, we constantly strive to raise the bar for picture and sound quality, delivering complete entertainment as no other manufacturer can," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "With the debut of our first OLED television and its leading-edge picture processing, along with the first-of-its-kind Elevate Sound Bar, we are making good on that commitment to consumers. The single largest R&D effort in the company's history, the 2021 OLED TV pairs perfectly with the Elevate to create VIZIO's finest home theater experience to date."
The VIZIO OLED 4K HDR Smart TV offers previously impossible contrast with perfectly black pixels. Movies look as beautiful as they do in a theater, sports are clearer and more engaging, and video game graphics are even more realistic. Combined with the TV's advanced processor, Ultra Color Spectrum supports more than one billion accurate colors, which are spectacularly set against OLED's pure black. VIZIO OLED TVs support all current high dynamic range (HDR) formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, to reveal breathtaking nuances from the latest entertainment. OLED also affords a wider viewing angle than conventional televisions, with no loss of image quality for family and friends sitting anywhere in the room.
To meet VIZIO's high performance standards, the company paired the OLED TV with the revolutionary IQ Ultra™ processor. With the addition of the new 3D color engine, viewers get a more accurate picture right out of the box. The all-new IQ Ultra's superb 64-bit image processing has the power to enhance contrast by adjusting the brightness of individual pixels, reducing noise, increasing detail and giving every image greater depth and dimension. The advanced IQ Ultra™ processor further enriches picture quality with AI and machine-learning capabilities.
For high-end gamers, VIZIO's ProGaming Engine offers a level of graphics support rarely found in consumer televisions. Variable Refresh Rate (40Hz-120Hz) syncs a game's changing framerate and the TV's refresh rate to reduce stuttering and tearing. The ProGaming Engine's faster response time and the lower input lag further improve image detail so users can better see all the action and respond more decisively. In addition, Auto Game Mode with auto low latency engages seamlessly for game content for the best possible experience on every game. VIZIO OLED also has the bandwidth to support resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz.
The screen is complemented by a bold, bezel-less design that accentuates the singularly beautiful OLED picture, while the slim profile of the TV is an incredible 4mm at its thinnest point. Sophisticated in every way, the sleek pedestal base with an ultra-modern aluminum finish docks flawlessly with the new Elevate Sound Bar (sold separately).
The multi award-winning Elevate™ 5.1.4 Sound Bar utilizes built-in Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® decoding to breathe thrilling life-like audio through its 18 speakers across ten total channels creating incredibly immersive surround sound – even from above. The system is composed of a sleek sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and a pair of rear surround speakers. In the sound bar itself, separate tweeters and dual woofers per channel offer premium audio clarity for better dialogue, and fuller, richer sounds matched to the on-screen action. The Elevate's futuristic 48" anodized aluminum body contains Adaptive Height Speakers, two patent-pending front speakers that automatically rotate upward when Dolby Atmos® or DTS:X® content is detected, which along with two upfiring speakers in the surround speakers behind the listener, reflect sound off the ceiling for immersive overhead surround sound as heard in state-of-the-art cinemas. The rotating front speakers then return to the forward position with stereo and standard surround content to create a wider, more precise soundstage, and increased volume. The high-performance wireless subwoofer's 8-inch speaker adds booming bass down to a deep, rumbling 30Hz. In addition to the great audio, the Elevate sound bar includes all the features found in VIZIO's new V-Series™ and M-Series™ bars, including Bluetooth, a Voice Assistant Input, HDMI (3 eARC) ports and more. See VIZIO's separate V- and M-Series audio release for additional details.
In terms of both styling and performance, the VIZIO OLED TV and VIZIO Elevate™ Sound Bar were literally made for each other. Elevate has the unique ability to dock securely onto the VIZIO OLED TV stand with a simple click, whether they're hung together on the wall or perched on a tabletop. Worthy of a spot in any home theater, the Elevate can be positioned with any TV.
VIZIO's OLED offers even more value thanks to a large and growing library of 4K entertainment with HDR and Dolby Atmos® audio that is available to stream now, via VIZIO SmartCast®, the leading Smart TV platform that lets users stream, control and share like never before. SmartCast offers fast, intuitive access to the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming services like Netflix, Hulu[2], Disney+, YouTube, CBS All Access, NBC, and Prime Video, as well as hundreds of free channels of movies, sports, news, lifestyle and more. The Smart TV platform also integrates with all three voice assistants, and offers extended smart home functionality. See VIZIO's separate SmartCast press release for full details.
In true VIZIO fashion, the new OLED TV offers greater entertainment value, combining the exclusive IQ Ultra™ processor, seamless Elevate sound bar integration, and greater content options from the fast, robust SmartCast platform for an unbeatable fusion of artistry, technology, and entertainment value.
The VIZIO OLED 4K HDR SmartCast TV will be available this fall starting at an MSRP of $1299.99 (55") and $1999.99 (65"). The VIZIO Elevate™ Sound Bar will be available this fall for $999.99 (MSRP).
For more information, email press@VIZIO.com.
Model
Price
Size
Local
UltraBright
Color
Color Gamut
Processor
VRR
OLED65-H1
$ 1,999.99
65
Pixel Level
800
Ultra Color
98% DCI-P3
IQ Ultra
40-120Hz
OLED55-H1
$ 1,299.99
55
Pixel Level
800
Ultra Color
98% DCI-P3
IQ Ultra
40-120Hz
*All models above include ProGaming Engine, Active Full Array, and HDMI 2.1, with eARC available on HDMI 1
About VIZIO
VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand[3] and America's #1 Sound Bar Company[4], delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring innovator, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot[5] and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos[6]. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades. VIZIO products are carried by U.S. retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.
© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
[1] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 combined.
[2] Hulu subscription required; available in the U.S. only. Terms apply
[3] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 combined.
[4] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Based on Units, Dec. 24, 2017 – Feb. 15, 2020 Combined.
[5] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Quantum dots included, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 vs. Dec. 31, 2017 – Nov. 24, 2018 combined.
[6] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Dolby Atmos, Based on Units, Dec. 23, 2018 – Nov. 23, 2019 vs. Dec. 24, 2017 – Nov. 24, 2018 Combined.