MUNICH and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Material Bank will leverage the Vizoo xTex system as a key component of a comprehensive strategy to create digital twins of physical samples. Capable of directly outputting seamlessly tileable digital materials with a focus on textiles, these assets will be utilized directly across multiple visualization initiatives. As the leading system in the Apparel industry, Vizoo offers unparalleled texture capture and processing.
Architects and designers using Material Bank can conduct complex searches and place sample orders across hundreds of brands and hundreds of thousands of materials in seconds from a single source. Using the platform, members can search by design, color, performance, and technical attributes. Order fulfilment takes place in a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, robotics-powered logistics facility just minutes from the FedEx Express World Hub in Memphis. Designers who order samples by midnight EST receive a single box containing their full sample order the following morning—always free for design professionals and always shipped carbon neutral.
Vizoo has led the material digitization field in the fashion and apparel industry for years by providing highly accurate materials for photorealistic digital sampling, design review and 3d rendered ecommerce imagery. Partnering with Material Bank will allow Vizoo to bring the same material capture process to architectural design clients for use in architectural previsualization.
Martin Semsch, the founder and CEO of Vizoo said, "We do see a growing demand for our solutions in home fashion and architecture. Therefore, it is a pleasure for us to further expand our client base in the architectural industry by working with one of the leaders in the field of materials. This proves how physical and digital offerings go hand in hand."
Material Bank has built the world's largest physical material library to support its partner brands and the design community; as a result, manufactures and members are experiencing greater ease and efficiencies and the platform has transformed an industry. While Material Bank will continue to grow its physical library, the company is investing millions of dollars in building the world's largest digital materials library; Vizoo is an important tool in this initiative, allowing exceptional small and oversize image capture techniques on the platform.
Said Scott Riley Vice President, Virtualization of Material Bank, "The nature of the Vizoo system makes it an ideal solution to capture the immense Material Bank catalog and we're excited to explore its functionality across our many material categories. With its exceptional capture quality, effective software, and high throughput, we anticipate this system to be a significant workhorse within our comprehensive digitization initiative."
About Vizoo
Vizoo is the number one supplier of solutions for the physically accurate digitization of material swatches. Since 2013, automotive, apparel, footwear, home fashion brands and their suppliers rely on Vizoo's xTex system to digitize their material processes and create digital twins of physical material samples. To date, the company has developed an extensive network of more than 300 customers and is distributing their systems to more than 40 countries globally.
About Material Bank
Material Bank is the world's largest marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most powerful way to discover and sample materials. The revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day—always free for design professionals and always shipped carbon neutral. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank is the easiest way for brands to connect with thousands of vetted design professionals in the specification process.
Media Contact
Renate Eder, Vizoo GmbH, +49 8937917647, renate.eder@vizoo3d.com
SOURCE Vizoo GmbH