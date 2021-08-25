MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an increasing shift from traditional physical samplings to 3D materials in the apparel and footwear industry, the demand for high-quality photorealistic materials has been skyrocketing. Vizoo's participation gives the fabric suppliers more insights into the game-changing 3D material creation workflow.
Vizoo's booth will be in Hall 2 Booth C12 where the professional xTex A4 3D scanner will be exhibited. Vizoo's 3D experts will conduct a live demo for visitors. To examine the digital twin creation process, visitors are welcomed to bring along their own materials to run some free sample scans. Through the first-hand experience, they can evaluate the output of xTex technology.
Vizoo will exhibit together with several 3D fashion technology providers, who are all partnering for the Munich Fabric Start's FABRIC.ID. This initiative will provide an accessible, fast and high-quality service to help fabric suppliers digitize their products.
The xTex technology is not only limited to technology know-hows. With more automatic instant rendering features available in its version 2.4, such as the new render tool scenes, material rotation and mirror tiling effects, the xTex technology has become more accessible to users in the apparel industry. These advanced features allow 3D beginners, especially material suppliers, to create their rendering quickly and easily through just a single click within the software.
Martin Semsch, the founder and CEO of Vizoo is invited to take part in the Innovation Panel FABRIC.ID - DIGITIZE YOUR FABRIC with other leading 3D fashion technology providers to share their views on 3D solutions and implementation into the apparel industry. "We feel honored to present our technology in this remarkable international event. By combining our competence and knowledge with our partners, creating a digital twin of a fabric is now possible for every brand and supplier," said Martin.
About Vizoo
Vizoo is the number one supplier of solutions for the physically accurate digitization of material swatches. Since 2013, automotive, apparel, footwear, home fashion brands have benefited from Vizoo's xTex system to digitize their material processes and create digital twins of physical material samples. To date, the company has developed an extensive network of more than 300 customers and is distributing their systems to more than 40 countries globally. To learn more, please visit https://www.vizoo3d.com/.
About Munich Fabric Start
Munich Fabric Start is a leading international trade fair for fashion fabrics and accessories. Each season, the Munich based event showcases an exclusive range of around 1,800 basic to haute couture collections by over 1000 suppliers from more than 35 countries. The twice annual event showcases the latest developments and trends in fabric, prints, wovens, accessories, sustainable innovations and materials, smart textiles and technology, rounded off by diverse expert workshops, seminars and trend presentations. More information is available here: https://www.munichfabricstart.com/en/
