EXETER, N.H., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How can we keep students engaged in their education, inspired to learn about the world, and excited about pursuing career-related activities amidst the global pandemic? The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School (VLACS) is doing its part to answer this questions with the announcement of its latest offering, Career Explorations. Career Explorations makes it possible to kickstart the career investigation process by meeting with professionals who work in careers that match with students' interests and talents.
Students who enroll in Career Explorations will meet industry experts through live video conferences to gain insight into the type of work they can expect to do in the career they are exploring. For example, a student interested in forensic science could join a session hosted by a crime scene investigator to view the analysis of evidence. Or, a student with a passion for music might meet a professional musician to learn about the opportunities available in the entertainment industry. Throughout the course, a VLACS instructor will assist students and help them learn about the fantastic opportunities available after high school. The possibilities are endless.
Students who want to dig deeper into a career may also enroll in VLACS career-focused courses in areas such as health science, coding, business, or the arts. Moreover, students could pursue a work-based learning opportunity like a job shadow or a micro-internship. Each time a student completes the Career Explorations course they will earn high school credit and a career badge that verifies the skills they have acquired through the experience.
VLACS's Director of Instruction Scott Prescott explained that Career Exploration provides students with a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from NH and beyond. "Students will see what professionals actually do in their work and have the opportunity to ask them questions. By offering these in an online setting, we are reducing the inequity that occurs due to students' location. It allows students in remote areas to have the same opportunities as students in more industry and business-heavy locations. This is a great way for students to identify a career they might want pursue, or it could lead them to interesting job shadows or micro-internships," Prescott said.
Our mission: The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School is a state-approved charter school, public school, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving over 13,000 students in New Hampshire and nationwide. VLACS provides elementary school, middle school, high school, and adult learners with rigorous, personalized, flexible learning via a relationship-focused, online experience designed to ensure college, career, and life readiness. For more information about VLACS, visit vlacs.org.
Media Contact:
Alex Enayat
603-778-2500
241159@email4pr.com