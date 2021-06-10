CONCORD, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VLogic Systems, Inc., a leading integrated workspace management software SaaS provider, today announced the integration of real-time space occupancy tracking functionality in VLogic's pioneering, drawings-centric facility management solution, VLogicFM™.
"We have integrated real-time tracking into our architectural drawings-based space management system, to display occupancy in real time—right on the floor plan. VLogicFM Tracking increases accuracy and dramatically streamlines utilization of shared resources. The resulting efficiency improves facility decision making, increases usage per square foot, and ultimately reduces occupancy costs," said VLogic's president, George T. Koshy.
VLogicFM Tracking uses IOT(Internet-of-Things)-enabled sensors to securely radio encrypted occupancy data to VLogicFM's MS Azure cloud servers, via a cellular gateway installed on site. The cellular setup requires no network integration with the customer's network. The onsite setup only requires wall power for the gateway device and placement of the battery-powered sensors in target areas of the facility. For existing VLogicFM space management customers, deployment amounts to as little as "plugging and playing" the hardware devices. Alternatively, an Ethernet gateway is also available for those customers who require it.
Specific applications for VLogicFM Tracking include occupancy tracking of shared rooms such as conference and exam rooms, improving hot-desking / office hoteling bookings for hybrid workforces, and occupancy planning and budgeting. See following web page for more tracking details: https://www.vlogicsystems.com/tracking/
About VLogic Systems, Inc.
VLogic Systems, Inc., an integrated workspace management software (IWMS) pioneer, provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the value of enterprise physical facilities, assets, and real estate portfolios—by dramatically simplifying workspace management, using an intuitive, spatially-centered model that reduces management time and cost. VLogic Systems Inc. is headquartered in Concord, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vlogicsystems.com/
