WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 24, new IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) platform VMgen was officially released to users. VMgen customers can use a global infrastructure based on 28 data centers located around the world.
Infrastructure as a Service is a type of cloud computing service where the computing resources, belonging to the service provider, are made available to the user on demand via a web application. The use of infrastructure is settled according to actual use, and not a flat rate, as is the case with most hosting services.
VMgen was spun out of NetActuate, founded by Mark Mahle, an entrepreneur from the Silicon Valley with over two decades of infrastructure experience. The CEO of VMgen is Kacper Dąbrowski, a graduate of the Wrocław University of Science and Technology, cloud technology architect and a founder of the technological company SingleBit. The VMgen software platform is developed by an international team of programmers based in Poland, in partnership with NetActuate and datacenters around the world.
"We believe that the infrastructure in the cloud should be simple and accessible to everyone, so we want to offer an alternative to complex services that often require trained specialists. We are well aware of the fact that employing qualified IT staff is quite a challenge now, not only because of the costs, but also because there is a shortage of such specialists." -- Kacper Dąbrowski, CEO of VMgen said. "VMgen platform is simple enough for anyone with a basic knowledge of Linux to use it."
VMgen users can create virtual machines based on 28 data centers located in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Data centers meet the requirements of security and compliance standards such as ISO 27001, SOC1, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA and others and have direct connections with the leading Internet exchange points (IX), which allows to minimize latency. VMgen network supports IPv4 and IPv6 addressing and is resistant to DDoS attacks.
"NetActuate operates one of the largest peered networks in the world, and provides services to countless platform and CDN providers." - Mark Mahle, the founder of VMgen said. "We're excited to work with Kacper and the VMgen team in order to make easily accessible pay-as-you-go IaaS available to VMgen customers."
It takes about one minute to start the virtual machine with the selected operating system on the VMgen platform. The user can choose one of many Linux distributions available in the repository, or upload own operating system image. VMgen admin panel also enables API configuration, which allows users to automate virtual machine management processes.
The costs of using VMgen computing resources are billed with accuracy to the second. Unlike complicated calculators of many cloud infrastructure providers, VMgen's services rates are very simple. They consist of an hourly rate for the use of a virtual machine, depending on its configuration (there are six packages available, differing in the number of CPUs, amount of RAM and size of storage) and a fee for outgoing traffic. What is important, each user gets a free traffic package worth USD 70 each month, which, if located in Europe or North America, means 1TB of free outgoing traffic. What distinguishes VMgen from the competition is the fact that payments are made in the prepaid model.
"We want our clients to have the comfort of controlling expenses, as we are aware that the unpredictability of the amount on the invoice for using Cloud Computing services is what often worries the users." - Kacper Dąbrowski said. "For those who value servicelessness, we offer the option of automatic charging. However, it is not obligatory."
VMgen IaaS platform is commercially available from January 24, 2022. Registration is possible via the website: VMgen.com.
