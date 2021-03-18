PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vMOX, a leading provider of mobility cost optimization and lifecycle management solutions, today announced a record-breaking year in 2020 and reported strong momentum so far through the first quarter of 2021. vMOX added more than 100 new customers to its impressive roster, had a 34% increase in employee headcount and expanded their mobile device logistics and help desk offering.
"Another great year of growth on all fronts continues to validate the market's demand for a high-quality Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solution," said David Gardner, president and chief executive officer, at vMOX. "The best team, technology and processes afford vMOX the ability to deliver the superior outcomes for our customers that have so often been missing in our industry. Later this year we'll have some exciting announcements regarding technology development and new service offerings. We are truly poised to lead the next generation of MMS solutions."
Despite an unprecedented global slowdown due to the pandemic in 2020, vMOX:
- Welcomed more than 100 new customers representing industries such as aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, media, oil and energy, pharmaceutical, technology, transportation and more.
- Achieved a 95% year-over-year renewal rate for existing customers.
- Increased employee headcount by over 34% to support the growing customer base and continued investments in software and systems.
- Expanded their mobile device logistics and help desk offerings, adding more services to meet demand.
vMOX's Mobile Device Logistics is a customizable, end-to-end asset management solution for device procurement, warehousing and inventory management. Another complementary offering, the vMOX Mobile Help Desk shifts the burden of mobile end user support to vMOX experts, freeing up customer technology staff to focus on more strategic activities. The vMOX team handles employee mobility issues – from procurement and troubleshooting to Mobile Device Management (MDM) and application support – with one call resolution.
To learn more about vMOX's managed mobility services, visit http://www.vmox.com.
###
About vMOX
vMOX is redefining the way medium and enterprise-sized organizations manage their mobility programs. Our trusted mobility cost optimization and lifecycle management solution combines specialized integrations, automation, and patented technology with expert strategic consulting to deliver unparalleled savings, efficiency gains, and visibility. Our holistic set of managed services, which also includes mobile help desk and device logistics, is designed to solve today's complex administration challenges with no disruptions, provider changes and minimal customer effort. vMOX is disrupting the industry with a risk-free billing model, not your typical managed mobility services provider. For more information and to experience the difference for yourself, please visit http://www.vmox.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Libey, vMOX, +1 646-891-5435, alibey@vmox.com
SOURCE vMOX