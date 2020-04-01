INDIANAPOLIS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing – a leading provider of patient support solutions – announced it has more than doubled levels of virtual and telephonic patient engagement in the past week to support patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, using the company's nationwide network of 800+ clinical educators who have always operated remotely.
"Patients are anxious, fearful and uncertain in this current environment and understandably so," said Andrea Heslin Smiley, President and CEO of VMS BioMarketing. "Each day, they learn something new about how the crisis may impact their ability to manage their own health. Between the reduced access to their healthcare provider and the increasing number of health questions, patients are feeling a tremendous burden of not knowing. The current situation has already contributed and will continue to contribute to a negative impact on patient adherence and compliance to life-critical medications. The industry knows that fear, misinformation and lack of access can lead to poor patient outcomes, and it will only be exacerbated by the rapid pace at which the COVID-19 pandemic is advancing," she said.
Just this past week, VMS Clinical Educators shared insights from front line discussions with patients. "Patients are looking for support on how to manage a chronic condition during this difficult time," said Lori Gudat, Clinical Nurse Educator. "Questions range from should I stop taking my medication if I have the virus to how to manage their condition with possible delays to the doctor while telehealth is being implemented."
Smiley continued, "We can't let medication adherence drop during this time of uncertainty for patients. Patients need support now, ...more than ever before. They need reassurance, confidence and reinforcement through consistent, reliable and customized education and support."
To provide this support to patients, VMS has transitioned 100% of its patient engagement programs that were face-to-face to virtual and telephonic. At the same time, the company is working with a number of new Biopharma companies to develop effective patient programs that use experienced and trusted VMS educators to deliver much needed virtual patient education focused on addressing fears, anxiety, and uncertainty. All of VMS clinical nurse educators are equipped with the right technologies, processes and compliance protocols to deliver secure and impactful patient education and support from their own home.
To learn about our telephonic and virtual solutions already in place, please visit https://www.vmsbiomarketing.com/page.php?title=Virtual%20Engagement.
Or send an email to abby.mallon@vmsbiomarketing.com.
About VMS BioMarketing:
VMS BioMarketing is a leading provider of patient support solutions focused on empowering patients and healthcare providers through education, training, and ongoing health coaching. For more than 20 years, VMS has been dedicated to enabling Clinical Educators to provide the personalized support necessary to help patients successfully start and stay on therapy. To learn more, please visit www.vmsbiomarketing.com.
Contact: Abigail Mallon
317-805-6610
Abigail.Mallon@vmsbiomarketing.com
