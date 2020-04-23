CINCINNATI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a leading cloud-based technology provider in the vendor management systems (VMS) category, is pleased to announce its partnership with Randstad Sourceright, the industry's total workforce solutions leader. The partnership gives Randstad Sourceright an additional intuitive technology for their solution set that does not require lengthy training or complicated change and update processes. Randstad Sourceright serves clients at the enterprise and hiring manager levels, which requires flexible technology that can be used across their customer base.
"We are continually evaluating the market, seeking the best partners. We believe VNDLY's focus on rapid deployment, agile development, and collaboration allows us to keep our focus on being true client advisors," said JoAnne Estrada, global head of contingent workforce solutions for Randstad Sourceright.
VNDLY's platform gives Fortune 1000 customers the ability to maximize their IT ecosystems, taking advantage of the most modern technology stack in an easy-to-use interface. "Our technology platform gives Randstad Sourceright the ability to implement robust, streamlined programs, which ensures their solutions and services achieve maximum return for their clients. This complementary partnership gives Randstad the speed to adapt quickly, which is critical in today's market," said Shashank Saxena, VNDLY's CEO.
Contact:
Dominique Castle
(513) 572-2512
dominique@vndly.com
About VNDLY
Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage the contingent workforce. With its SaaS Work Management System (WMS), companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. VNDLY serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy VMS solutions. The VNDLY platform is comprised of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.
About Randstad Sourceright
Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. Randstad Sourceright's global resources include more than 2,000 professionals, supporting more than 700 engagements in 73 countries, and its MSP services are sought by hundreds of Fortune 500 companies around the world.
As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. Read more at randstadsourceright.com