BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vnzo, a B2B branding agency in the Twin Cities, is excited to announce solidified offerings for 2022. Their once exhaustive brand process is now consolidated into two phases: brand strategy and brand activation. vnzo has adapted their strategy to better accommodate clients and meet the changing demands of the market.
In the past vnzo focused on marketing and brand identity but, as the market trends towards brand expansion – with brands looking to reach new audiences or provide new offerings – vnzo is focusing on brand architecture and brand positioning to better meet the needs of their clients.
Clients can expect these solidified offerings to bolster brand strategy and activation, resulting in the quick delivery of experience solutions for brands, their customers, and their employees.
"We've gotten some great feedback from clients," explains creative director and vnzo co-founder, Andrew Engel, "We want to stay up to date with the latest in branding, and ultimately we want to bring those solutions to our clients from here on out."
vnzo approaches every project with a strategy-first mindset enabling fast results for their clients within the built-environment, business solutions, and healthcare fields. Their solidified offerings for 2022 are tailored to fit the needs of their clients as they provide brand differentiation and tailored user experiences within the B2B space.
About vnzo:
vnzo is a brand strategy agency in Bloomington, Minnesota committed to serving brands in the business solutions, built environments, and tech industries. vnzo is a tight-knit family of creative and analytical talent that empowers B2B leaders across the business brandscape. The agency is open, flexible, and uses their collective experience and technical expertise to empower brands and the people behind them. vnzo believes in diagnosing before prescribing, zagging when everyone else zigs, and measuring continuously for best results. Connect with vnzo on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, or through their website for more information.
Media Contact
Andrew Engel, vnzo, 9522528628, info@vnzo.co
SOURCE vnzo