NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocal IP, a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, today announced that Vocal IP is deploying the latest generation of SD-WAN for enterprise and business customer solutions nationwide.
Vocal IP, one of the fastest-growing, network-based providers of carrier-grade data and voice services, has been offering fully customized managed enterprise solutions to businesses for the last 15 years. As such, they are often asked to deploy the latest technology with proactive network management and around-the-clock technical support.
SD-WAN is a new and revolutionary network technology that enables business and enterprise customers to create secure and reliable private data and voice networks over any type of broadband connection. Vocal IP's SD-WAN works by moving network management, security, administration and functionality to the cloud. Each site's SD-WAN router/firewall actively monitors and manages traffic and applications. SD-WAN provides real-time responses to both hard failures and degraded performance at all times.
Vocal IP's SD-WAN solution is quick to deploy and can be cost-effective for the smallest locations as well as for the largest corporate locations. SD-WAN allows all available bandwidth to be aggregated and provides a dynamic connection to the cloud or to other locations. SD-WAN allows end-to-end WAN management, QoS and priority setting at the application and user level. SD-WAN also provides an easy-to-use management portal for users to view, manage and control their networks.
Vocal IP's SD-WAN service is offered with six different network speed/throughput options, 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps and 2 Gbps. In addition, the service is available as SD-WAN only or combined with firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) functionality.
"It is becoming critical for our customers to implement a quick-to-deploy and cost-effective wide area network solution that can adapt to the changing environment," said Eugene Laykhtman, CEO of Vocal IP. "The advantages of our new SD-WAN solution are unparalleled. Vocal IP is able to help businesses to implement a completely secure and reliable next-generation SD-WAN to help them improve their businesses."
About Vocal IP
Vocal IP, headquartered in New York City, is a nationwide provider of Data, Voice, Unified Communications (UCaaS) and Managed Video Surveillance services backed by our wholly owned next-generation network. We are a privately owned, financially stable company and experienced steady organic growth over the years. Vocal IP's services are backed by a reliable data and voice network with multi-access transport methods, highly experienced and certified engineering staff, efficient and responsive installation services and 24/7/365 technical support from our Network Operations Center (NOC).
Vocal IP combines the strength of a best-in-breed, large-scale, national network of a major carrier with the service, expertise and customer focus of the most committed and knowledgeable IT consulting firm.
