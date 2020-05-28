NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of connected car applications such as digital assistants, online infotainment services, telematics services, navigation services, and data-enabled services in the United States.It also focusses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863963/?utm_source=PRN
The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after connected car applications and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey from respondents across the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. 1,652 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were questioned as part of the survey. Connected Car Services: Highlights
• The use of digital assistants on private devices is improving. Alexa and Siri lead in terms of in-car usage.
• Services such as real-time traffic updates, contextual Point of Interest (POI) assistance, and incident alerts in near real time (e.g., Waze) are of interest to more than 60% of drivers.
• More than 40% of drivers would like to receive hazardous weather warnings and driving warnings, UBI, and maintenance/diagnostics-related services in their vehicles in future.
• Security and data privacy are perceived as the main barriers for adoption amongst respondents uninterested in data services.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863963/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001