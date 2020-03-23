NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice of the Car Summit, which focuses on the intersection of voice tech, conversational AI and the modern connected car, is now a worldwide online event, taking place April 7-8. The summit – which was previously scheduled for the same dates at Club Auto Sport in San Jose, Calif. – is part of the Project Voice Series and presented by Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc. Numerous leading companies will share insights, including Mercedes-Benz, Google, Amazon, Intel, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, iHeartMedia and more.
"Voice of the Car Summit was previously sold out; however, given the current conditions, we're shifting this event to an online conference that can be attended by everyone around the world," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Voice of the Car Summit and host of "This Week In Voice." "Those who attend will walk away with valuable intelligence, best practices and direction on where we're headed – as well as who's leading – in this rapidly evolving space."
Highlights:
- Opening keynote by Robert Bruchhardt, senior software engineer, Mercedes-Benz R&D North America
- Update on Google Assistant by Austin Chang, director of product management, Google Assistant head of automotive and emerging markets, Google
- Fireside chat with Noah Clemons, senior staff, developer technical consulting, Intel
- "Implications for Audio Content in the Car: 2020 and Beyond" by Michele Laven, president of strategic partnerships, iHeartMedia, and John Vermeer, senior vice president, business development and partnerships, iHeartMedia
- A look at conversational AI in the automobile by Katie McMahon, vice president and general manager, SoundHound Inc., the leading independent voice/AI company
- An update on how Ford Motor Company is bringing voice to the connected car by Shyamala Prayaga, product owner digital assistant, Ford Motor Company
- An exclusive conversation with Brian Roemmele, the Silicon Valley legend who coined the term "voice-first"
- "Voice UX Considerations for the Connected Car" by Laura Rosenbaun, voice interaction designer, General Motors
- Insights on how consumers are using Alexa in the modern automobile by Arianne Walker, chief evangelist of Alexa Automotive, Amazon
- The first-ever live broadcast of the No. 1 tech podcast "This Week in Voice" – a special automotive episode
- And a powerhouse program that includes HEAD acoustics, Bespoken, what3words, Loom.ai, SapientX, Hi Auto, ReadSpeaker, Botmock, Audioburst, Kardome, Cerence and Potato.
Registration and information for the Voice of the Car Summit can be found at https://www.VoiceoftheCar.com. All attendees will receive complimentary conference proceedings.
To learn more about the entire Project Voice Series of events that lead the discourse on voice technology and conversational AI, or to request the prospectus, email info@ProjectVoice.ai.