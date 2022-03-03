SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Voice + Visibility Women's Summit has announced they will be opening their doors for their month-long virtual event starting tomorrow, March 4, running until April 3, 2022. Registration for the event is now open, and tickets can be purchased here.
The Voice + Visibility Women's Summit aims to empower diverse professional women and advance diverse female leadership. Female leaders from the business, non profit, technology, arts, athletics industries are invited to join. The event will provide women with personal and professional inspiration, through keynotes and panels by influential women across industries – including Gloria Steinem, Scout Bassett and Tiffany Dufu.
Attendees will have extensive opportunities to network with peers through the online event platform. Additionally, participants will be able to browse and shop unique vendors through a virtual exhibit hall, and enjoy scheduled entertainment sessions. Attendance will also earn them a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificate of Completion.
"This year's VVWS virtual program is bringing trailblazers like Scout Bassett, Tiffany Dufu, Gloria Steinem and Ashley Callingbull to the stage. Women will find optimism, leadership lessons, professional opportunities and limitless inspiration," said Shannon Rohrer-Phillips, Founder of the Voice + Visibility Women's Summit.
"We are honored to provide a space where such influential and inspiring women can come together and feel empowered to pursue leadership opportunities in their fields," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We are in awe of the accomplishments of the VVWS team and the speakers they're featuring at this event, and know it will garner amazing opportunities for all involved."
About Voice + Visibility Women's Summit
Women are at the helm of this monumental change in America. Women have always created solutions that strengthen communities, businesses, and homes. Now more than ever, diverse women are speaking up, leaning in, questioning, connecting, creating, leading, and demanding they earn what they are worth.
The Voice + Visibility Women's Summit (VVWS) is designed to convene, inspire and activate diverse female leaders in Southwest Florida and beyond.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
