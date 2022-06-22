The National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) and VoiceLessons.com bring new online matching and lesson technology to its 6000+ members so they can reach new markets of singers who are naive to vocal instruction. The combination of a paid matching marketplace and leveraged teacher time means more pay for teachers and lower-cost entry for students.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoiceLessons.com and the National Association of Teachers of Singing announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership that will deliver new matching and teaching software to voice teachers everywhere.
The agreement enables VoiceLessons.com to share its new mobile matching app with teachers as they are attempting to recover and grow from the effects of the pandemic on traditional offline teaching. NATS is the largest professional association of small business voice teachers and VoiceLessons.com is a leader in online instruction, with an existing, patented Saas platform designed specifically for voice instruction.
"We are excited to debut our new mobile-based app this year and we feel confident NATS members will benefit from the new marketplace to build their studios," said Mike Elson, founder of VoiceLessons.com. "NATS is the leader globally in voice-related organizations, and we are excited to enable their membership to participate in the gig economy with the next version of our platform."
Before the pandemic, just 15% of the voice instruction industry existed online. A recent NATS survey shows now that 60% of the market intends to continue online lessons in some capacity (source). There are over 16,000 voice teachers in the US alone, and 25 million singers. Every year, we believe over 1 million new singers enter the online music education market as the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027 (source).
The National Endowment of the Arts survey of Public Participation in the Arts found that 8.8 million (2.7%) Americans in 2017 were engaged in formal music study. Another 33.5 million (10.3%) engaged in informal music study (source).
At next month's biannual conference NATS Chicago 2022, members will be invited to view and sign up for the new app through which they will be able to meet and teach students the fundamentals of good singing.
"We are excited to help our membership continue to grow in online instruction by partnering with businesses that serve our members," said NATS Executive Director Allen Henderson. "Our industry has had to learn quickly to modernize and VoiceLessons.com is helping them recover and benefit from the lessons of a disruption of the market."
