SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning international artists Pato Banton and Antoinette Rootsdawtah perform A World Free of Nuclear Weapons – Music Video. This video was created at the Unity Earth, United Religions Initiative (URI), and EcoPeace Middle East, historic week-long Holy Land Living Water pilgrimage across sacred sites of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam celebrating United Nations' World Interfaith Harmony Week. (Report by parliamentofreligions.org.)
"Heart music to save the human family from nuclear weapons. Every positive social movement gives birth to music of the heart. The song's creation reflects the spirit and qualities of the world we know is possible and needed. While the coronavirus temporarily threatens the human family, nuclear weapons permanently threaten the human family. Every person who cares about the future deserves to hear this song," says, Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Initiative.
"We go in the direction of our prayers," says, Bishop William E. Swing, Founder of the United Religions Initiative (URI). Noteworthy people, such as, Former Secretary of State George Shultz, Former Secretary of Defense, William Perry, Ambassadors Thomas Graham and James Goodby, URI Representative to the UN, Monica Willard, Global Security Institute President, Jonathan Granoff, and Bishop William E. Swing say one Nuclear Prayer together – The Nuclear Prayer.
