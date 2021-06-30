SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VOLANSYS, a leading engineering services & solutions provider has been recognized as an 'Established Solutions Provider' for IoT technology services in the Zinnov Zones 2020 E R&D services report.
Zinnov published this industry benchmarking report after completing a comprehensive assessment of 50 global service providers across 25 verticals and micro-verticals for their E R&D capabilities. Engineering service providers were evaluated based on more than 30 parameters and sub-parameters to help them make informed decisions for strategic initiatives.
The report also recognized VOLANSYS as an 'Expansive and Emerging player' for their capabilities in AI engineering and made impressive gains across Digital Engineering, Enterprise software, Automotive, Semiconductor, Aerospace, Industrial, Medical devices and overall E R&D services, according to the report.
"We are pleased to see VOLANSYS positioning as an 'Established Player' in the IoT services recognized by Zinnov. The company has also made progressive gains across AI engineering and various industries in the ratings. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building capabilities in IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and other digital technologies to provide more value to our clients across various domains," said Bhavin Shah, Founder, EVP Sales & Marketing, VOLANSYS.
Zinnov, which is a global research, consulting & advisory company assesses the global technology service providers' prowess and scalability across ER&D, IoT, Media & Technology, Digital Services and RPA. Their preeminent rating provides a holistic 360-degree assessment of the companies' engineering, IT, digital disruption, and business operations to help business leaders achieve higher throughput, innovation, and productivity for their engineering and R&D-led product and service initiatives.
About VOLANSYS
"VOLANSYS is a Silicon Valley based product engineering, digital engineering and quality engineering services company offering embedded, hardware & software engineering, mobility, internet of things, cloud computing, DevOps, machine learning and manufacturing from concept to roll-out. Since 2008, VOLANSYS has been helping enterprises and OEMs worldwide to engineer smart connected products and applications at faster time to market and lower cost of ownership across multiple industrial domains. Our OEM solutions include CENTAURI 200 IoT Gateway, IoTify cloud framework and HomeBridge. VOLANSYS is headquartered in India along with offices in North America."
About Zinnov
Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With its team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals. For more information, visit https://zinnov.com/
