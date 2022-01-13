PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volatility Shares LLC, the Florida-based sponsor of two upcoming VIX-linked ETFs, announced today the addition of Chang Kim to their Management Team as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Kim joins Volatility Shares after 11 years at Global X ETFs, the New York-based sponsor of ETFs, where he most recently served as COO. As the first key hire at Global X, Mr. Kim helped to build the core portfolio management and operational infrastructure at the firm.
Mr. Kim's appointment at Volatility Shares deepens an experienced team of Volatility and ETF specialists.
"Chang brings tremendous industry experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to Volatility Shares, which will be invaluable as we look forward to launching and supporting our family of innovative volatility-linked ETFs in the coming years," said Dr. Stuart Barton, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Volatility Shares.
Volatility Shares is a NFA member and CFTC-registered Commodity Pool Operator. For more information about Volatility Shares, please visit http://www.volatilityshares.com.
Media Contact
Justin Young, Volatility Shares LLC, +1 2039986005, jyoung@volatilityshares.com
SOURCE Volatility Shares LLC