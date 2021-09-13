BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process automation and CRM, today announced that Volition Capital has launched Creatio's platform internally to automate its CRM workflows. For the initial implementation, Volition Capital replaced their cumbersome system with Creatio as its core CRM platform. In the next phase, Volition plans to additionally replace its current email marketing and B2B sales cadence automation tools with Creatio.
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. The firm led a $68M minority investment in Creatio in February 2021 and has a solid understanding of Creatio's value proposition. As Volition scales its deal pipeline, Creatio will provide a unified view of all prospecting engagement workflows and enable the firm to stay in regular touch with key contacts at potential portfolio companies, increasing efficiency and conversions of these interactions.
"As investors in Creatio, the diligence we conducted and relationship we have with Katherine the CEO and her entire team gives us immense confidence to use the platform for our own lead generation and engagement," said Sean Cantwell, Volition Managing Partner.
"We were using multiple B2B SaaS platforms for CRM, email marketing, and database management. With the Creatio integration in full progress, our team will have a single pane of glass view for every prospect touchpoint and communication," added Lindsey Eckerd, Volition's VP of Marketing.
"Our relationship with Volition Capital made this partnership and project a natural fit for both of us," said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio. "It's been very easy for our teams to collaborate on this deployment. We are excited to help Volition Capital to increase efficiency of its engagement with potential portfolio companies and boost employee productivity via intelligent workflow automation and no-code tools."
Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code/no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust workflow automation in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.
Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust workflow automation in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.creatio.com.
About Volition Capital
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.
