NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game accessory brand VoltEdge is pleased to announce today that it has reached an agreement with GameXpress to acquire all of its assets.
The agreement between GameXpress and VoltEdge will result in harnessing the innovation and operational excellence of both companies, thus maximizing the overall growth in the gaming accessories category.
VoltEdge is a US based company dedicated to the design and production of gaming accessories for the past two years. The VoltEdge product lineup is available at Target, Sam's, Walmart.com, Electronics Boutique, and other retailers in the US, Canada and Mexico. VoltEdge will continue with its current line of unique products and is developing a fresh lineup of new, break out innovations that will exploit the functionality available with the new generation consoles due later this year. VoltEdge Executive Chairman, Nima Taghavi says, "VoltEdge could not have found a better partner to continue our legacy of developing, marketing and selling innovative and quality headphones which our gaming fans throughout the Americas have come to expect." Chris Richards, CEO added, "It's been a great experience creating another successful video game brand that now can live on and expand with the capable team at GameXpress."
GameXpress is headquartered in Mexico City with operations in the United States. With over 3 decades of experience in the video game industry, GameXpress has been a leader in the distribution/retail/publishing of video games, accessories, and hardware in the Latin American markets. This rich Latin American heritage provides GameXpress a unique perspective and insight on the Hispanic market in the US, allowing them to tap into and explore new business opportunities in this undervalued demographic segment. "We could not be more delighted to strengthen our portfolio of quality offerings in the North America markets by acquiring the VoltEdge assets. This is an exciting moment for GameXpress to gain further scale in the important US market through selling and marketing the quality VoltEdge portfolio", says GameXpress CEO, Abraham Bautista.
