CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vonya Global celebrated its 14th anniversary last week—a milestone for the Chicago-based consulting firm. The firm, which specializes in Internal Audit, Sarbanes-Oxley, and Technology Consulting, has grown steadily since its launch in 2007, making a name for itself despite competition from large public accounting firms. Most recently, the firm has focused on growing its Internal Audit External Quality Assessment Practice and expanding its QAR Taskforce.
The Institute of Internal Auditors requires internal audit departments to have an external quality assessment completed every five years by a qualified, independent reviewer from outside the organization. Vonya Global helps businesses meet that requirement and provides management assurance that the internal audit department is functioning properly.
In its latest hire, the firm brought on Melanie Mui, a Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner, who brings 20 years of internal audit and risk management experience. She will join the QAR Taskforce and support the Vonya Global team as they provide superior client service to organizations around the world. Founder and Partner Steven Randall remarks,
"Despite the challenges many faced in 2020, we're excited to be growing our team and expanding our capabilities. Over the past 14 years, countless clients have put their trust in us, giving us the opportunity to prove ourselves time and time again. It's an exciting time to work with Vonya Global and I'm thrilled to bring on someone like Melanie, who shares both our commitment to client service and passion for internal audit."
