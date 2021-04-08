CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based consulting firm, Vonya Global, released a white paper titled "Leveraging the Value of Internal Audit in a Post-Covid World." The firm, which specializes in internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate governance, released the paper to help educate senior leadership on the many ways the pandemic has highlighted the need for a strategic internal audit function.
The pandemic has created increased risks and new vulnerabilities for many companies, and the need for oversight has only increased. However, after a disastrous year for the economy, most internal audit budgets remain flat in 2021. The white paper serves as a resource for risk and compliance leadership who are navigating new and changed risk environments. Vonya Global partner, Steven Randall, explains:
"Internal audit leaders across the country are faced with the same problem. Budgets for internal audit are flat, but the need for internal audit capacity has increased. We're seeing it across the board—the need to do more with less. We created this resource because we saw an opportunity to educate decision makers on the immense value that lies in a strategic internal audit function."
Vonya Global is a multinational consulting firm that partners with business leaders on a range of assurance and consulting services. Specializing in corporate governance and internal audit, Vonya Global's services range from financial reporting to cyber security and technology consulting.
