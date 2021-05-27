CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony Chan, Audit Manager at Vonya Global, was awarded Auditor of the Year by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Chicago Chapter. Chan specializes in IT audit and data analytics, with a special focus in cybersecurity and data visualization. Chan was recognized for his outstanding dedication to his clients and team members, above and beyond approach to client service, and expert knowledge of IT auditing and data analytics.
Chan has been an active member of the IIA—an international professional organization that provides oversight and education to internal auditors around the world—for four years. This past year, he led the Chapter's hacking conference, and presented on topics such as cloud spend optimization and cloud governance. Outside of the chapter, Chan has played an integral role in developing IT SOX programs and building out mature data analytics programs for his clients. He has a knack for building symbiotic relationships with external audit, and leading Audit Directors through complex and changing audit scenarios.
Despite the challenges 2020 presented all of us, Chan found ways to pivot his auditing techniques, continuing to deliver high quality internal audit support. Chan remarks on his award:
"Thank you to my friends, family, and colleagues for all the support over the years, especially last year, which was quite exceptional. All of us had to audit differently last year, but at the end of the day, COVID-19 didn't stop us from adding value to the organizations we serve. A big thank you to Vonya Global for the continued opportunity to deliver value-added services to our clients, contribute to the Chicago Chapter's events, and provide thought leadership to innovate and improve the profession."
Chan is an integral team member at Vonya Global, and an example of the expert level auditors that the firm employs. To learn more about the Vonya Global team, visit the firm's website and follow them on LinkedIn.
About Vonya Global: Vonya Global is a multinational consulting firm that partners with business leaders on a range of assurance and consulting services. Specializing in corporate governance and internal audit, Vonya Global's services range from financial reporting to cyber security and technology consulting. With industry-specific practices, a tailored approach to client service, and a wealth of experience, Vonya Global moves businesses forward with certainty.
