BRUSSELS, Belgium & MILAN, Italy, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VOO S.A., the leading Belgian quadruple-play broadband and telecommunications operator, selected ContentWise's digital experience automation and personalization software, to launch an entirely new UX across its linear pay TV and multiscreen VOD services.
VOO has launched VOO TV+ its new television experience. The telecommunication operator has entirely redesigned its entertainment platform to respond to its clients' needs. A new way of watching television based on a 100% personalized, multiscreen and mobile approach.
With VOO TV+, VOO creates a one-to-one and personalized relationship with its customers, with a particular focus on enhancing user experience, simplifying customers' access to content and boosting viewer engagement. VOO will rely on ContentWise technology to introduce unprecedented levels of personalization and automation:
● Implementation of full-page bespoke personalization on the entire content catalog.
● Extended range of personalization use cases including multilingual personalized search, favorites, "continue watching", cross-domain content discovery on VOD, live and catch-up.
● Optimized personalization through the introduction of profiles for the whole family.
VOO TV services include 70+ local and international channels, a catalog of 1,500+ VOD titles, premium live and on-demand sports content, and specialized family and music bundles, delivered on STB, OTT and mobile platforms.
Christian Vyncke, VP Tech of VOO said: "Our goal is to deliver the best content and user experience to our subscribers. When the time came to rethink our approach to our UX orchestration, we found that ContentWise had the capabilities we needed."
ContentWise and VOO worked closely to implement the next generation of VOO's front-end experience, introducing advanced AI capabilities built into the ContentWise UX Engine machine learning platform, supporting the migration of current use cases and the addition of a range of new use cases to improve VOO's subscribers' user experience. After a successful pilot test, VOO is now rolling out the new service, VOO TV+, across its entire television customers.
Paolo Bozzola, CEO of ContentWise said: "VOO is a market leader constantly looking for an edge over the competition. By helping them offer a superior personalized user experience, we ultimately help them acquire and retain happy subscribers."
About VOO
With a host of entertainment and communications solutions, VOO provides broadband Internet (400Mbps), digital television, landline and mobile services to customers in Wallonia and Brussels. Thanks to the quality of its hybrid network, VOO allows its customers to enjoy a unique digital experience that is simple and tailored to their needs for both residential and business customers. http://www.voo.be
About ContentWise
ContentWise is the AI-powered customer experience company that provides leading video operators, digital publishers and online retailers with the software and expertise they need to create rich, personal and smart CX at every digital touchpoint. Thanks to personalization and automation technology, ContentWise helps marketing, editorial and merchandising teams understand what each customer needs, wants and values, maximizing each customer's lifetime value. By enriching catalog data, analyzing users behavior, personalizing interactions, enabling discovery, automating editorial tasks and orchestrating the entire digital customer experience, ContentWise increases customer conversions, loyalty and retention. With offices in Milan, Los Angeles and Singapore, ContentWise counts leading brands worldwide as customers, including Mediaset, Sky, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica.
