SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, which is the blockchain affiliate of South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that its single listing vote campaign for KLAY on Gate.io will start on Monday the 11th.
Klaytn is a public blockchain network offering a business-friendly development platform to enable entrepreneurs build and operate highly usable blockchain applications for a wide range of end-users. To realize its vision of mass blockchain adoption, Klaytn offers a business-centric, enterprise-grade blockchain ecosystem based on highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.
Gate.io is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that offers trading and exchange services powered by blockchain technology. Gate.io will conduct a single listing vote campaign for the upcoming KLAY listing for the very first time.
For more information, visit the Gate.io page at https://www.gate.io or https://www.gate.io/poll.
About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)
Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.
https://medium.com/klaytn
https://twitter.com/klaytn_official
https://www.facebook.com/klaytn.official/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/klaytndevelopers/