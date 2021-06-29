ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BACnet International is proud to announce that Chris Howard will continue as a voting member of the BACnet Testing Laboratories Working Group (BTL-WG). Howard was inducted during a BTL-WG virtual meeting on June 24, 2021, and will begin a new five-year term on July 1, 2021. The BTL-WG operates under the auspices of BACnet International.
The BTL-WG provides technical oversight and guidance for the global BTL testing and certification program for BACnet products. The primary goal of the certification program is to improve BACnet interoperability among building automation products. Voting members are selected from knowledgeable experts in the BACnet community and serve 5-year terms.
"Chris has been an active and contributing participant in the BTL Working Group," stated Andy McMillan, BACnet International president and managing director. "We are very happy to see him continue in his role as a voting member and look forward to his future involvement."
Howard is a Senior Test Expert and principal tester for Schneider Electric's building management products. In his role, Howard also acts as a technical advisor for other development teams throughout Schneider Electric that don't have a dedicated team for BACnet. He provides the much-needed technical expertise across all phases of a product, including implementation guidance, achieving and maintaining the BTL Certification, and assisting in the identification and resolution of field issues.
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org.
Media Contact
Natalie Nardone, BACnet International, 770-971-6003, natalie@bacnetinternational.org
SOURCE BACnet International