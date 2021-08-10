LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The UK based voucher codes website, VoucherShares.co.uk, has launched a Sustainable & Eco icon to mark products from retailers using Sustainable and Eco-Friendly business practices while producing their goods or providing services.
According to the Deloitte research for 2020 and 2021, sustainability remains a key consideration in 2021 with 32% of consumers highly engaged with adopting a more sustainable lifestyle and nearly 1 in 3 consumers claiming to have stopped purchasing certain brands or products because they have ethical or sustainability concerns about them.
However, among the top 3 barriers identified as holding people back from adopting a more sustainable lifestyle were the expense and lack of information.
"Voucher Shares, the UK's first green voucher codes website, was launched just before the pandemic. We always set out to give something back and sustainability has always been our main focus. Sustainable shopping can be hard because it is spread out, consumers do not always have time for this, which is why we invested in our new green shopping icon to make it as easy as possible." says Miranda Coombes, COO, Co-Founder.
Tanya Larsen, CEO, Co-Founder says: "Over the last 12 months the Voucher Shares team worked through thousands of retailers individually. Each retailer's sustainability policies needed to be carefully checked to make sure their products and / or the brand in its entirety met the sustainability criteria. Now we can offer consumers the information that they need to be able to make sustainable choices when it comes to products. Combined with thousands of voucher codes, deals, and exclusive offers, we make sustainable shopping easier and more affordable for everyone.
While not all online brands have sustainable business practices yet, many of them are moving in the right direction. The Green Icon was launched earlier this month on our website which helps customers identify sustainable voucher codes and deals making it easier for users to shop sustainably.
This is yet another initiative to make our voucher codes website as green as possible. Earlier this year VoucherShares.co.uk became the First Certified CO2 Neutral voucher codes website and we continue to donate 5% of our revenue to World Land Trust – the international conservation charity. This makes any online shopping through the Voucher Shares website more sustainable than shopping with brands directly."
Modern consumers want businesses to help them adopt the more sustainable lifestyle.
Shopping sustainably with Voucher Shares cannot be easier:
1. Look out for the Green Icon
2. Choose the product that you like and discount code to get the best price
3. Complete the purchase through the Voucher Shares website and they will donate 5% of their revenue to the World Land Trust
About Voucher Shares: Voucher Shares is part of Codes To Share limited and is based in the UK. VoucherShares.co.uk was launched at the end of 2019 as the first UK's Green Voucher Codes website. VoucherShares.co.uk is a certified CO2 Neutral website and donates 5% of its revenue to World Land Trust. The website offers discount codes, voucher codes and deals with thousands of retailers. Voucher Shares website features retailers with Sustainable and Eco-Friendly practices and products, and curates content and blogs around sustainability, putting it at the heart of everything it does. Voucher Shares users can also share codes and best deals with their friends. Voucher Shares moto is: Save, Share, Support Green Projects– One for You, one for the Planet.
About World Land Trust: World Land Trust (WLT) pioneered the concept of purchasing and protecting land for conservation, starting in 1989, and has, since then, funded ground-breaking habitat protection for more than 30 years, with an impressive track record of achievements. Sir David Attenborough is one of the WLT patrons, Britain's best known and most loved Natural History Filmmaker. Sir David has supported the work of the WLT since its foundation in 1989 and became a WLT patron in 2003. Wildlife presenter, author and adventurer Steve Backshall; English cricketer and television personality, David Gower; and charismatic television presenter, spectacular wildlife photographer, author and wildlife expert, Chris Packham are also WLT patrons.
Donations to World Land Trust's Action Fund enable WLT to act quickly, whenever and wherever urgent conservation action is needed. The Action Fund demonstrates the possibility and positivity of taking pre-emptive steps to protect these precious wildernesses, for nature, for us and for the future.
