LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses are becoming more sustainable and eco-minded than ever, but consumers want them to do even more and build sustainability into their core. Voucher Shares, the first UK voucher codes website to focus on sustainability, has done exactly that and is a shining light in the booming Voucher Codes industry.
Voucher Shares has a clear message to shoppers, 'shop for good'. Voucher Shares lets shoppers save money on online shopping while also raising money for World Land Trust at no extra cost to the shopper.
Voucher Shares gives 5% of revenue to World Land Trust (the international conservation charity who they have been partners with since launch).
Voucher Shares shoppers are loyal, they know they can get the same codes on other sites but choose Voucher Shares because they want their shopping to benefit the planet.
25% of UK shoppers vowed to make ethical shopping decisions in early 2020 (according to a nationwide survey, conducted by Voucher Shares). According to The Independent this figure has grown during lockdown with 81% becoming increasingly concerned about environmental issues.
"We support a charity that conserves areas in the world that need it the most. Everyone understands how important conservation is. It benefits the environment and has a positive impact on climate change for future generations to come". Says Tanya Larsen, CEO, Co-Founder.
The site, which is home to thousands of brands, has a growing number of sustainable ones. To further promote sustainable shopping, Voucher Shares launched a Sustainable Products category in 2021 which gives sustainable brands extra promotion.
Sustainable shopping can be hard because it is spread out, which consumers do not have time for, so Voucher Shares is further investing in a Smart Search tool for sustainable and eco-friendly products.
"We did not just set out to be just a voucher codes website, we always set out to give something back, we have huge ambitions, we want to be a force for change". Says Miranda Coombes, COO, Co-Founder.
About Voucher Shares: Voucher Shares is part of Codes To Share limited and is based in the UK. VoucherShares.co.uk was launched at the end of 2019 as the first UK's Green Voucher Codes website. The website offers discount codes, voucher codes and deals with thousands of retailers. Voucher Shares curates content and blogs around sustainability, putting it at the heart of everything it does. Voucher Shares users can also share codes and best deals with their friends to earn money. Simply register an account with Voucher Shares, share codes with your friends and earn when they shop. Voucher Shares moto is: Save, Share, Earn – One for You, one for the Planet.
World Land Trust (WLT) pioneered the concept of purchasing and protecting land for conservation, starting in 1989, and has, since then, funded ground-breaking habitat protection for more than 30 years, with an impressive track record of achievements. Sir David Attenborough is one of the WLT patrons, Britain's best known and most loved Natural History Filmmaker. Sir David has supported the work of the WLT since its foundation in 1989 and became a WLT patron in 2003. Wildlife presenter, author and adventurer Steve Backshall; English cricketer and television personality, David Gower; and charismatic television presenter, spectacular wildlife photographer, author and wildlife expert, Chris Packham are also WLT patrons.
Donations to World Land Trust's Action Fund enable WLT to act quickly, whenever and wherever urgent conservation action is needed. The Action Fund demonstrates the possibility and positivity of taking pre-emptive steps to protect these precious wildernesses, for nature, for us and for the future.
