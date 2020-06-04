- Businesses can download the free survey tool and be up and running in minutes
- Platform allows for businesses of all sizes to gather important insights and key performance indicators in order to drive website conversions
MONTREAL, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voxco survey software announced today the launch of a free website satisfaction survey tool for businesses of all sizes to measure customer experience online and gather insights from the voice of the customer. The tool is completely free to use and offers companies the ability to gather critical customer data in order to better understand; visitor intent, task completion, customer effort, customer satisfaction and net promoter scores.
"Most websites convert in the low single digits." said Jonathan Levitt, Chief Marketing Officer at Voxco. "We want to give people the ability to understand the 'why' behind conversion and supply them with the key performance indicators required to really move the needle. By listening to the voice of the customer and understanding what's working and what isn't, website owners can improve the experience and drive higher outcome measures".
The free survey tool is available in English with more languages to follow shortly. The Voxco free website satisfaction survey can be downloaded at: http://www.voxco.com/freesurveytool/.
About Voxco
Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys. Founded over 45 years ago and with offices around the world, Voxco services more than 450 clients in over 40 countries through its Research Cloud™. Learn more at Voxco.com