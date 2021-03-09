SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This new cloud-based platform will bring the functionality, interoperability, and AI-enabled analyses of radiology to ophthalmology," said Voxeleron CTO Daniel Russakoff, Ph.D. "It will accelerate research, streamline workflows, support telemedicine, and, ultimately, offer better patient outcomes for diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis (MS) - conditions that affect millions of Americans."
"NIH funding supported the development of OCT, which, as a result, became the standard of care in ophthalmology, and relatively quickly," said Jonathan Oakley, Ph.D., Voxeleron CSO. "We are grateful, therefore, to receive funding from this prestigious body who recognizes that this modality is still under-utilized and that we are uniquely placed with the team and the technologies to address this."
Dr. David Boyer, Senior Partner of the Retina-Vitreous Associates of Los Angeles, will collaborate as a clinical lead. "As a researcher, I think the pace of discovery in ophthalmology has been hampered by the fact that the OCT device manufacturers each utilize their own special data formats," said Dr. Boyer. "A solution to this is badly needed, particularly for clinical trial support."
About Voxeleron
Voxeleron LLC, based in San Francisco, CA, sits at the intersection of ophthalmic imaging, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. Specializing in the development of advanced ophthalmic image analysis software, Voxeleron is unrivaled in experience building and releasing algorithms in this area. Built upon a substantial IP portfolio, OrionTM, Voxeleron's flagship product for ophthalmic image analysis, has processed hundreds of thousands of OCT images, helping researchers study diseases affecting tens of millions. To learn more about Voxeleron, please visit http://www.voxeleron.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Russakoff, Voxeleron LLC, +1 4156907472, contact@voxeleron.com
SOURCE Voxeleron LLC